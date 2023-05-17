X

Robots help serve drinks at Kura Revolving Sushi, now open in Buford

Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi

Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
13 minutes ago

Japanese “eatertainment” concept Kura Sushi USA has opened a second metro Atlanta location.

The restaurant debuted last week at Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, marking the brand’s 46th U.S. location. The first Georgia Kura opened in 2017 in Doraville; a third is set to open later this year in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.

Kura’s menu includes 140 dishes including nigiri, rolls, noodle dishes and desserts. Limited-time options, known as Kura’s Monthly Discoveries, change each month.

The tech-focused restaurant allows guests to select sushi plates from the revolving sushi bar that circulates throughout the restaurant and place food and drink orders from the touch panel tablet located at each table. Once the food is prepared, it travels via a top layer express belt – also known as the “sushi highway” – directly to the customer’s table.

In addition, Kur-B the KuraBot assists waitstaff by delivering drink orders tableside. Once waitstaff receives a notification about a party’s drink order, they place the beverages on Kur-B and program it to deliver to the corresponding table.

ExploreMetro Atlanta restaurant openings

Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi

Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi

Other technology utilized by Kura includes the Bikkura Pon Prize System. The system is comprised of a prize machine, touch panel and plate disposal slot located at every table. Connected via sensors, the touch panel registers the number of plates dispensed into the plate disposal slot. For every five plates inserted, a short animation plays on the touch panel and for every 15 plates inserted, a prize is dispensed from the prize machine. Kura Sushi is currently partnered with manga and anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” to provide prizes like badges and zipper accessories featuring the series’ characters.

Opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

2925 Buford Drive, Buford. kurasushi.com/locations/gwinnett-ga

ExploreGwinnett County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Burt Jones says he ‘might’ run for Georgia governor in 20262h ago

BREAKING: Man shot off Howell Mill Road in west Midtown
3m ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
47m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Ethiopian Airlines begins first Atlanta flights to and from Addis Ababa
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Residents sue to overturn new city of Mableton
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Toro Development Company

Ford Fry eatery, Irish pub among concepts set for Johns Creek development
3h ago
Afro-Latin eatery Influence Restaurant & Lounge opens in Norcross
Elevated tenders at a reasonable price from this metro Atlanta restaurant
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
7h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top