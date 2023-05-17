Robots help serve drinks at Kura Revolving Sushi, now open in Buford

In addition, Kur-B the KuraBot assists waitstaff by delivering drink orders tableside. Once waitstaff receives a notification about a party’s drink order, they place the beverages on Kur-B and program it to deliver to the corresponding table.

Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi

Other technology utilized by Kura includes the Bikkura Pon Prize System. The system is comprised of a prize machine, touch panel and plate disposal slot located at every table. Connected via sensors, the touch panel registers the number of plates dispensed into the plate disposal slot. For every five plates inserted, a short animation plays on the touch panel and for every 15 plates inserted, a prize is dispensed from the prize machine. Kura Sushi is currently partnered with manga and anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” to provide prizes like badges and zipper accessories featuring the series’ characters.

Opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday.

2925 Buford Drive, Buford. kurasushi.com/locations/gwinnett-ga

