Robots help serve drinks at Kura Revolving Sushi, now open in Buford

Japanese “eatertainment” concept Kura Sushi USA has opened a second metro Atlanta location.
The restaurant debuted last week at Exchange at Gwinnett in Buford, marking the brand’s 46th U.S. location. The first Georgia Kura opened in 2017 in Doraville; a third is set to open later this year in Atlanta’s Westside neighborhood.
Kura’s menu includes 140 dishes including nigiri, rolls, noodle dishes and desserts. Limited-time options, known as Kura’s Monthly Discoveries, change each month.
The tech-focused restaurant allows guests to select sushi plates from the revolving sushi bar that circulates throughout the restaurant and place food and drink orders from the touch panel tablet located at each table. Once the food is prepared, it travels via a top layer express belt – also known as the “sushi highway” – directly to the customer’s table.
In addition, Kur-B the KuraBot assists waitstaff by delivering drink orders tableside. Once waitstaff receives a notification about a party’s drink order, they place the beverages on Kur-B and program it to deliver to the corresponding table.
Credit: Courtesy of Kura Revolving Sushi
Other technology utilized by Kura includes the Bikkura Pon Prize System. The system is comprised of a prize machine, touch panel and plate disposal slot located at every table. Connected via sensors, the touch panel registers the number of plates dispensed into the plate disposal slot. For every five plates inserted, a short animation plays on the touch panel and for every 15 plates inserted, a prize is dispensed from the prize machine. Kura Sushi is currently partnered with manga and anime series “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba” to provide prizes like badges and zipper accessories featuring the series’ characters.
Opening hours are 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday.
2925 Buford Drive, Buford. kurasushi.com/locations/gwinnett-ga
