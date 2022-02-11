Play pickleball, eat sushi at Atlanta’s forthcoming Painted Pickle

The team behind Atlanta ‘eatertainment’ concepts including The Painted Pin in Buckhead and The Painted Duck in West Midtown is set to open a third business by the end of the year.
The Painted Pickle will open at 279 Ottley Drive at Armour Yards, at the proposed future intersection of the Beltline’s Buckhead Northeast and Northwest trails.
The 32,500-square-foot space will have eight indoor courts for guests to play pickleball, a sport that combines elements of table tennis, tennis and badminton and front and rear patios adjacent to the Beltline.
The Painted Pickle food menu will include sushi, charcuterie, cheese and pickle boards, salads, bowls, sandwiches and shareable plates, while the bar will feature craft cocktails, beer and wine by the glass.
Once open, Painted Pickle will join several other food and beverage concepts in the Armour-Ottley Loop, including East Pole Coffee, Fox Bros. BBQ’s Que-osk and commissary kitchen, Atlanta Spirit Works and Sweetwater Brewing Company. Capella Cheese is also set to open in the area this year.
Painted Hospitality, owned by Justin Amick and William Stallworth, also owns traditional bowling concept The Painted Pin in Buckhead and duck bowling concept The Painted Duck in West Midtown. The hospitality group is also set to open Painted Park in the former Parish space in Inman Park in the coming months.
In addition to Painted Hospitality concepts, several other ‘eatertainment’ businesses are slated to open in Atlanta, including Pins Mechanical Company, Flight Club darts bar, and The 3rd Spot.
