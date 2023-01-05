ajc logo
Owner of Firepit Pizza Tavern opening Birdcage in Grant Park

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Leslie Cohen, the owner of Firepit Pizza Tavern in Grant Park, is set to open Birdcage, a Latin-inspired restaurant, later this year.

The restaurant, called Birdcage, will be located in a 3,000-square-foot standalone building adjacent to Firepit in the Larkin on Memorial development at 519 Memorial Drive SE. Cohen will work with Firepit executive chef Shaun Whitmer on developing Birdcage’s menu.

The space “will be filled with vibrant colors and flamboyant vibes,” according to a press release.

Cohen, a metro Atlanta native who won the episode of the Food Network show “Cutthroat Kitchen” she appeared on with Alton Brown, opened Firepit in 2018.

Other food and beverage concepts in the Larkin include Woodward and Park, Full Commission, which is currently home to several pop-ups including So So Fed and Brave Wojtek, Kale Me Crazy, Grant Park Market and Ramen Station.

