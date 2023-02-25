Perc Coffee opening third metro Atlanta location and more dining news from the week

The Tucker shop’s opening hours will be 7 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.

*****

Grant Park restaurant Woodward and Park will close as of Sunday, Feb. 26, co-owner James Brooks shared with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in a prepared statement.

“Our co-owner/general manager and our head chef, who are husband and wife, have decided to relocate to Savannah with their family. Rather than go through the effort to find new ownership and management staff for our current location, we have decided instead to close and consider other future opportunities intown. We have been honored to be part of the Grant Park community for the last three years and want to express our gratitude to all of our wonderful customers.”

Woodward & Park opened in 2020. The closure comes on the heels of the closure of Full Commission, another restaurant in the Larkin on Memorial development.

*****

Slutty Vegan will open its newest location at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 at 351 Ferst Drive NW on Georgia Tech’s campus. New menu items will include the Cheesy Heaux, a vegan twist on the classic grilled cheese sandwich; the Street Walker, a taco with a serving of Hawt Toddy chili, covered with nacho-style vegan cheese on a bed of Frito corn chips; the Mini Slut Burger, a trio of plant-based burgers; and the Hawt & Cheesy Slutty Fries. Read more here.

*****

Casa Almenara: Tulum Cuisine & Craft Bar in now open at 991 Piedmont Ave. NE.

The restaurant, named for the Spanish word for “beacon,” features cuisine and cocktails from the Mexican region of Tulum for brunch and dinner.

Owner Gilbert Yeremian converted his now-closed restaurants 10th & Piedmont and G’s Midtown into one space in order to create Casa Almenara.

The restaurant offers an expanded brunch service and bottomless mimosas Wednesdays-Sundays, along with other specials including Taco Wednesday with $12 for three tacos and $9 margaritas and Bubbly Thursday with $12 enchiladas and $12 bubbly cocktails.

Casa Almenara serves brunch from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. Dinner is served from 4 p.m.-close Wednesdays-Sundays.

*****

Varuni Napoli owner chef Luca Varuni has launched Varuni Casa, an online Italian market. Partnering with ChowNow to deliver within a 6-mile radius of the original Varuni Napoli location at 1540 Monroe Drive NE in Midtown, Varuni Casa will offer ingredients and food products including frozen pizzas, La Molisana pastas and Varuni-branded Pomodori Pelati San Marzano DOP Tomatoes. Varuni Casa is open on ChowNow from noon-4:45 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.

*****

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a Louisiana-based sports bar backed by former NFL quarterback Drew Brees, is set to open its first metro Atlanta location this summer at 3625 Dallas Hwy at the Avenue West Cobb in Marietta, Tomorrow’s News Today reports.

*****

Serene, a restaurant from Ali Mensurah that will serve Southern food with Sierra Leone influences, will open this spring at 529 Irwin St. NE, What Now Atlanta reports.

*****

Marco Betti, the owner of Buckhead restaurant Antica Posta, is set to open Espresso Bar Restaurant Lounge in the former Portofino space at 3199 Pace Ferry Place, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. The restaurant will be open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

More dining news

Yeppa & Co opens in Buckhead

Food hall planned for Moreland Avenue

Serenidad closes in Cascade Heights