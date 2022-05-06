NoriFish opens for omakase in Sandy Springs

The team behind popular ramen spot Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen and a forthcoming Korean steakhouse in Buckhead recently opened a new concept focused on omakase.
Located at 1115 Springwood Connector in Sandy Springs in the former LemonShark Poké space, NoriFish offers three levels of omakase (which translates from Japanese to “chef’s choice”): Omakase Petite, a nine-item tasting; Omakase Standard, a 12-item tasting; and Omakase Premium, a 17-item tasting.
The menu, from executive chef and co-owner Sean Park, also offers a la carte items including salmon crunch carpaccio, spicy fish tostadas, and chu, a toro and quail egg toast. Signature sushi options include Madai, made with red snapper, lemon, yuzu salt, ginger and chive and Hon Maguro made with blue fin tuna, nikiri, honey wasabi aioli, lemon and chive.
Fish is flown in several times a week from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. Omakase is offered at the bar and throughout the dining room, and beverage offerings include Japanese craft beers and sake.
Joining Park at NoriFish are Justin Lim and Steve Oh. The pair own California-based ramen restaurant Okiboru, which has a location in Sandy Springs with plans to open a second in Buckhead. They also co-own Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.
Also in the works for Lim and Oh is Peninsula Steakhouse, set to open in the former Restaurant Eugene space this summer.
NoriFish’s opening hours are 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays.
1115 Springwood Connector, Sandy Springs. NoriFishSushi.com/
