NoriFish opens for omakase in Sandy Springs

Explore North Fulton County dining news

Fish is flown in several times a week from Toyosu Fish Market in Tokyo. Omakase is offered at the bar and throughout the dining room, and beverage offerings include Japanese craft beers and sake.

Joining Park at NoriFish are Justin Lim and Steve Oh. The pair own California-based ramen restaurant Okiboru, which has a location in Sandy Springs with plans to open a second in Buckhead. They also co-own Scoville Hot Chicken, which opened its first location in Sandy Springs in December 2020 and has since expanded with restaurants in Decatur, Athens, Buckhead, Marietta and West Midtown, as well as a location in New York City. More Scoville locations are slated to open in the coming months in Chamblee, Norcross, Peachtree City and Duluth.