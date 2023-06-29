Former Superica chef Kevin Maxey bringing Italian restaurant to Sandy Springs

43 minutes ago
A chef who was instrumental in launching the popular Tex-Mex restaurant concept Superica is set to strike out on his own later this year.

Kevin Maxey, who previously served as vice president of culinary for Ford Fry’s restaurant group, will open an Italian eatery in the mixed-use development previously known as Sandy Springs Gateway.

Recommissioned as Chastain Market, the 120,000-square-foot project located at 4600 Roswell Road was acquired by real estate developer Connolly and partner Coro Realty in February 2022 for $40.5 million.

Maxey’s 4,500-square-foot restaurant, which will be located in the former Santorini Taverna space, will have an outdoor patio and will be situated next to a new common gathering area.

Before working for Ford Fry’s Rocket Farms Restaurants, Maxey worked as the executive chef for the now-shuttered Craft in Atlanta and also served in the kitchens of restaurants in Texas, Kentucky, New York and Washington.

In addition to Maxey’s restaurant, Chastain Market will also soon be home to Alloy Personal Training and United Community Bank.

The businesses will join several others already operating at Chastain Market including Big B’s Fish Joint, Taka Sushi and Passion, Kale Me Crazy, Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Snooze a.m. Eatery and Corks and Caps.

A restaurant space that was previously home to recently-closed breakfast eatery Tupelo Honey is on the market and “we are seeking a high-caliber operator on a comparable level to (Maxey),” said David Connolly, vice president of development and acquisitions for Connolly.

A 26,000-square-foot space that previously housed Sprouts Farmers Market is also on the market.

Ongoing improvements to Chastain Market include connecting restaurant patios and common areas, adding murals and a tower with multi-colored glasswork and upgrading landscaping. In addition to 92,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, the development also includes 600 apartments and office space.

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

