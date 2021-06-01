Atlanta Orders In: Big B’s reels in fish and seafood lovers

One bite of blackened catfish, grilled grouper or flaky fried cod and the high quality of the fish at Big B’s is apparent. A chalkboard that lists the catch of the day is constantly changing (”That’s the nature of the business when you are dealing with fresh fish.”), but lately, the pandemic is to blame for disrupting the fish and seafood industry. “We’re still feeling the effects of Covid. I can tell you what I’m doing today. It will be different tomorrow.” Crab and lobster, he said, are both difficult to source. Grouper isn’t a gimme, either.

The breezy interior of Big B's Fish Joint includes a full-bar. A chalkboard at the entrance lists the fresh catch of the day. Courtesy of Big B's Fish Joint Credit: handout Credit: handout

But customers who order online won’t be frustrated to read “sold out” beside normally standard menu items because the ordering system is integrated with the restaurant’s point of sales system. When the menu is updated each day to reflect the fish offerings, the online system is automatically refreshed as well. Mills noted that he was fortunate to have the technology installed prior to the pandemic “not realizing the pandemic would take it to a whole other level.”

The space, formerly home to Verde Taqueria, has likewise proven well-suited to coronavirus safety protocol. The interior is large and airy, with operable garage doors that connect to a patio dotted with 14 umbrella tables.

“We’re following our most conservative customers in terms of safety,” he said. “I’ve got customers that are still very concerned about (Covid-19). It’s amazing that some people are like, ‘This is the only place I go.’”

Patrons who order carryout are not overlooked either. Two parking spots out front are dedicated to curbside. When the food is ready, a server will call your cellphone and run it to your car.

With that kind of service, it’s no wonder that Big B’s keeps reeling in customers.

The Admiral Platter at Big B's Fish Joint features battered and fried cod, shrimp and scallops with Old Bay French Fries, coleslaw, and house-made tartar and cocktail sauces. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com Credit: Ligaya Figueras Credit: Ligaya Figueras

Big B’s Fish Joint

Menu: Seafood

Alcohol: Full bar on premises; bottled wine and beer to-go

What I ordered: Shrimp cocktail; Admiral platter; catfish platter; trout plate; grouper plate. Pick from the Today’s Catch menu board and you’ll taste the freshness. The grouper, ordered grilled, was especially flavorful. The Admiral platter brings a selection of Alaskan cod, jumbo shrimp and jumbo scallops, all battered and fried to a golden brown (the cod was impressively flaky). French fries seasoned with Old Bay, sweet potato tots, coleslaw and broccoli raisin salad are all recommendable sides.

Service options: Dine-in, carryout. No delivery. Order in person or online.

Outdoor dining: Patio with umbrella tables

Mask policy: Employees all wear masks, customers must wear masks indoors when not seated

Address, phone: 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs; 470-355-8326

Hours: 11:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays

Website: bigbsfishjoint.com

