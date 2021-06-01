Atlanta Orders In: Big B’s reels in fish and seafood lovers

Barry Mills has a problem: He’s reeled in so many patrons to Big B’s Fish Joint in Sandy Springs that his staff can’t keep up with the demand for lobster rolls, $1 happy hour oysters, red snapper and poke bowls.
“It’s a great problem,” admitted Mills, who has worked in the industry for years, including as co-founder of Flip Burger. “We’re lucky the neighborhood has embraced us and we’re busy.”
Big B’s is so busy that Mills opted to close doors after Sunday brunch service over Memorial Day weekend rather than stay open through dinner service because he didn’t have enough hands. “I’d rather just shut down than have angry customers,” said Mills, who launched the restaurant at the Gateway Sandy Springs development at 4600 Roswell Road. in Nov. 2019.
Credit: handout
Like restaurant operators across the nation, Mills is hiring for all positions. And he’s concerned about overworking a team that is frequently clocking double shifts. “Our main concern is our staff burning out,” he said. “We have to be really careful because you can lose more staff than you are gaining.” And, he added, it can lead to a domino effect: “People get tired and then the quality of food goes down, the service.”
One bite of blackened catfish, grilled grouper or flaky fried cod and the high quality of the fish at Big B’s is apparent. A chalkboard that lists the catch of the day is constantly changing (”That’s the nature of the business when you are dealing with fresh fish.”), but lately, the pandemic is to blame for disrupting the fish and seafood industry. “We’re still feeling the effects of Covid. I can tell you what I’m doing today. It will be different tomorrow.” Crab and lobster, he said, are both difficult to source. Grouper isn’t a gimme, either.
Credit: handout
But customers who order online won’t be frustrated to read “sold out” beside normally standard menu items because the ordering system is integrated with the restaurant’s point of sales system. When the menu is updated each day to reflect the fish offerings, the online system is automatically refreshed as well. Mills noted that he was fortunate to have the technology installed prior to the pandemic “not realizing the pandemic would take it to a whole other level.”
The space, formerly home to Verde Taqueria, has likewise proven well-suited to coronavirus safety protocol. The interior is large and airy, with operable garage doors that connect to a patio dotted with 14 umbrella tables.
“We’re following our most conservative customers in terms of safety,” he said. “I’ve got customers that are still very concerned about (Covid-19). It’s amazing that some people are like, ‘This is the only place I go.’”
Patrons who order carryout are not overlooked either. Two parking spots out front are dedicated to curbside. When the food is ready, a server will call your cellphone and run it to your car.
With that kind of service, it’s no wonder that Big B’s keeps reeling in customers.
Credit: Ligaya Figueras
Big B’s Fish Joint
Menu: Seafood
Alcohol: Full bar on premises; bottled wine and beer to-go
What I ordered: Shrimp cocktail; Admiral platter; catfish platter; trout plate; grouper plate. Pick from the Today’s Catch menu board and you’ll taste the freshness. The grouper, ordered grilled, was especially flavorful. The Admiral platter brings a selection of Alaskan cod, jumbo shrimp and jumbo scallops, all battered and fried to a golden brown (the cod was impressively flaky). French fries seasoned with Old Bay, sweet potato tots, coleslaw and broccoli raisin salad are all recommendable sides.
Service options: Dine-in, carryout. No delivery. Order in person or online.
Outdoor dining: Patio with umbrella tables
Mask policy: Employees all wear masks, customers must wear masks indoors when not seated
Address, phone: 4600 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs; 470-355-8326
Hours: 11:30 a.m.- 9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays
Website: bigbsfishjoint.com
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.