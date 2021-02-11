Snooze opens next week in Sandy Springs for brunch cocktails, breakfast

A breakfast spot that prides itself on offering “innovative breakfast dishes and vibrant retro-inspired atmosphere” is slated to open its first metro Atlanta location next week.
Snooze, an a.m. Eatery, will open Feb. 17 in the Gateway multi-use development at 4600 Roswell Road in Roswell.
The Snooze staff, known as “Snoozers,” will serve up dishes including Pineapple Upside Down Pancakes, Breakfast Pot Pie, Habanero Pork Belly Benny and Snooze Spuds Deluxe, as well as customizable options such as the Pancake Flight and Benny Duo.
On the beverage side, look for cold-pressed juices, coffee, cold brews, and other non-alcoholic beverages. Cocktails include the Abrica-lav-ra with bubbles, apricot liqueur, lavender, honey and lemon juice and the Bangkok Bloody, with vodka, sriracha, lime, cilantro, fish sauce and house bloody mix.
The 4,100 square-foot space will feature an outdoor patio.
The Colorado-based chain, which gives back one percent of all sales to local charities, will pair with Pebble Tossers and Southern Education to host benefit breakfasts Feb. 13-14. The restaurant also focuses on sustainability, diverting 90% of waste from landfills through composting and recycling and committing to carbon neutral to-go and delivery.
Snooze, which was founded in 2006 in Denver by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel, has more than 36 locations throughout the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. A second Atlanta location is slated to open in West Midtown in the coming months.
All employees are required to wear masks, and guests are required to wear masks when not seated at their tables. All tables have QR codes to digitally access menus.
Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.
4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta. snoozeeatery.com/
