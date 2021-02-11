Snooze opens next week in Sandy Springs for brunch cocktails, breakfast

The Colorado-based chain, which gives back one percent of all sales to local charities, will pair with Pebble Tossers and Southern Education to host benefit breakfasts Feb. 13-14. The restaurant also focuses on sustainability, diverting 90% of waste from landfills through composting and recycling and committing to carbon neutral to-go and delivery.

Snooze, which was founded in 2006 in Denver by brothers Jon and Adam Schlegel, has more than 36 locations throughout the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado and Texas. A second Atlanta location is slated to open in West Midtown in the coming months.

All employees are required to wear masks, and guests are required to wear masks when not seated at their tables. All tables have QR codes to digitally access menus.

Hours are 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily.

4600 Roswell Road, Atlanta. snoozeeatery.com/

