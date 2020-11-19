Hummus & Pita Co. opening this weekend for chickpea shakes, vegan shawarma

The first Georgia location of New York City-based the Hummus & Pita Co. is set to open in Dunwoody this weekend.
The eatery will debut Nov. 21 at 4511 Olde Perimeter Way, in a space previously occupied by fast-casual seafood concept Boneheads. The location is the first of three franchised locations slated to open in the Southeast before the end of the year by Premier Kings, Inc., a Burger King and Popeyes franchise group.
Founded in 2011, the Hummus and Pita Company’s menu includes sandwiches made with pita and laffa breads including gyros, falafel, and shawarma, vegetarian dishes including vegan shawarma and meatballs, meats cooked in a taboon oven, salads, sides including Spanish eggplant, corn salad and Israeli couscous and desserts like the Chickpea Chiller milkshake and chocolate hummus.
The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates restaurants in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Michigan, with locations in development in Alabama, California and Ohio.
The Dunwoody location will be open daily from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and will offer dine-in, curbside pickup, takeout and delivery.
4511 Olde Perimeter Way, Atlanta. hummusandpitas.com/
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author