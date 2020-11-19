Hummus & Pita Co. opening this weekend for chickpea shakes, vegan shawarma

The eatery will debut Nov. 21 at 4511 Olde Perimeter Way, in a space previously occupied by fast-casual seafood concept Boneheads. The location is the first of three franchised locations slated to open in the Southeast before the end of the year by Premier Kings, Inc., a Burger King and Popeyes franchise group.

Explore More metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Founded in 2011, the Hummus and Pita Company’s menu includes sandwiches made with pita and laffa breads including gyros, falafel, and shawarma, vegetarian dishes including vegan shawarma and meatballs, meats cooked in a taboon oven, salads, sides including Spanish eggplant, corn salad and Israeli couscous and desserts like the Chickpea Chiller milkshake and chocolate hummus.