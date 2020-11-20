New Pop’s Coffee Co. in Roswell is sidecar to next-door motorcycle shop

The interior of Pop's Coffee Co. / Courtesty of Pop's Coffee Co.

Food options include empanadas, fruit, yogurt parfaits and sweet treats like cookies, brownies, muffins and cinnamon buns.

The 5,000 square-foot space allows “plenty of room to space out,” Miller said. The 30-year-old building features a giant mural of a motorcycle on one side and murals inside designed by Big Red Rooster art director Macy Hilliard and painted by Chris Sturdivant of the Debonair Signman, and a wall with slots for old motorcycle helmets. In addition, roll-up doors allow for a breeze to come through the indoor space on nice days. Pop’s also offers additional outdoor patio seating for about a dozen people.

A mural on the side of Pop's Coffee Co. / Courtesy of Pop's Coffee Co.

Pop’s will be open 7 a.m.-7 pm. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Besides dine-in service, it will offer online ordering and curbside pickup.

Scroll down to see the opening menu for Pop’s Coffee:

11444 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell. 470-545-2519, popscoffeeco.com

