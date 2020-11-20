New Pop’s Coffee Co. in Roswell is sidecar to next-door motorcycle shop

When the storefront at 11444 Alpharetta Highway in Roswell became available, Gordon Erickson saw an opportunity.
Erickson, a retired Home Depot executive, thought the space would be suited for a community coffee shop as well as a sister brand to Pop’s Garage Fabrication, the motorcycle fabrication shop next door that he operates with his son, Nick.
“He wanted to create a destination for everyone in the community,” said Leah Miller, the VP for retail and activation at Big Red Rooster, the company that handled the design and architecture for Pop’s. “He wanted something family-oriented and community-driven.”
Erickson’ vision comes to fruition Nov. 26, when Pop’s Coffee Shop opens to the public.
The shop is working with local roaster Batdorf and Bronson for its beans, offering beverages including lattes, macchiatos and americanos as well as noncaffeinated drinks like lemonade and iced tea.
Food options include empanadas, fruit, yogurt parfaits and sweet treats like cookies, brownies, muffins and cinnamon buns.
The 5,000 square-foot space allows “plenty of room to space out,” Miller said. The 30-year-old building features a giant mural of a motorcycle on one side and murals inside designed by Big Red Rooster art director Macy Hilliard and painted by Chris Sturdivant of the Debonair Signman, and a wall with slots for old motorcycle helmets. In addition, roll-up doors allow for a breeze to come through the indoor space on nice days. Pop’s also offers additional outdoor patio seating for about a dozen people.
Pop’s will be open 7 a.m.-7 pm. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays. Besides dine-in service, it will offer online ordering and curbside pickup.
Scroll down to see the opening menu for Pop’s Coffee:
11444 Alpharetta Highway, Roswell. 470-545-2519, popscoffeeco.com
