Sushi restaurant coming to downtown Atlanta and other dining news from the week

These are the stories that created buzz on the metro Atlanta dining scene this week:
•Stephen de Haan, the restaurateur behind downtown's Amalfi Pizza and speakeasy Red Phone Booth, is joining forces with well-known sushi chef Takashi Saito to open a new restaurant in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.
Saito -- Sushi, Steak and Cocktails is slated to open in a 100-year-old building at 207 Peachtree St. that was formerly home to women’s clothing store Regenstein’s. The structure, which is getting a multimillion-dollar renovation, will be known as The Department Building.
Chef Saito has opened more than 30 restaurants around the world including the three Michelin star-rated Sushi Saito in Tokyo.
The restaurant’s menu will feature rolls, sashimi, steak and other Japanses dishes in addition to a beverage program offering drinks using Japanese ingredients such as shiso and yuzu as well as rare Japanese whiskeys.
Saito’s space will feature an outdoor terrace with removable glass walls.
•Gaming venue and restaurant Battle & Brew has started opening its doors to all ages. The Sandy Springs spot is open from 5-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday, and is 21+ after 11 p.m. both nights. Anyone under the ago of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at least 25 years of age. In addition, Battle & Brew is also now serving brunch and lunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
•Popular breakfast spot Buttermilk Kitchen has launched a bar program. Suzanne Vizethann's eatery will serve up Bloody Marys, mimosas and a specialty "Cold Brew Russian" with ASW Resurgens Rye, whiskey syrup, half-and-half, and house-made cold brew in addition to wine and beer options.
