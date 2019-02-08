Sushi restaurant coming to downtown Atlanta and other dining news from the week

•Stephen de Haan, the restaurateur behind downtown's Amalfi Pizza and speakeasy Red Phone Booth, is joining forces with well-known sushi chef Takashi Saito to open a new restaurant in downtown Atlanta, What Now Atlanta reports.

Saito -- Sushi, Steak and Cocktails is slated to open in a 100-year-old building at 207 Peachtree St. that was formerly home to women’s clothing store Regenstein’s. The structure, which is getting a multimillion-dollar renovation, will be known as The Department Building.