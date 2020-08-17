Longtime patron to reopen Roswell restaurant

Anna Lee’s, located at 425 Market Place, will reopen Aug. 24 after closing at the end of July.

Richard Decker, who also owns Uptown Cafe in Johns Creek, reached out to Anna Lee’s owner Annelies McMorran after hearing she planned to close the restaurant. They came to a “quick agreement,” said Decker, who met McMorran in the late 1980s, when he started patronizing her restaurant.