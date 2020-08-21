Plant-Based Pizzeria expanding with Sandy Springs location

Explore Vegan and vegetarian restaurants to try in metro Atlanta

The menu will reflect the offerings at the original location, including a variety of vegan pizzas, flatbreads and calzones, with the addition of pastas and all-day breakfast options, as well as desserts.

Plant-Based Pizzeria will also boast a full bar with specialty cocktails and vegan beers and wines, as well as a juice and smoothie bar.

The space will offer indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio with seating for about 30 people.

Jordan also launched a new concept this month at 1130 Chattahoochee Ave., around the corner from TopGolf, featuring a Plant-Based Pizza food truck and a food truck serving veggie burgers and vegan breakfast, along with indoor and outdoor seating.

Once open, Plant-Based Pizzeria in Sandy Springs will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery.

