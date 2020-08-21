Plant-Based Pizzeria expanding with Sandy Springs location

A popular vegan pizza eatery is slated to open in Sandy Springs next month.
Plant-Based Pizzeria, which has gained a large following since opening in early 2019 in Virginia-Highland, will unveil a new location at 8540 Roswell Road in September, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported.
The new location has been in the works since late last year but was delayed due to COVID-19.
Owner Paul Jordan said Sandy Springs provides a perfect area for Plant-Based Pizzeria’s second home.
“I’m up this way a lot, and there’s nothing vegan anywhere near here,” he said. “We wanted to be the first vegan sports bar in the area.”
The menu will reflect the offerings at the original location, including a variety of vegan pizzas, flatbreads and calzones, with the addition of pastas and all-day breakfast options, as well as desserts.
Plant-Based Pizzeria will also boast a full bar with specialty cocktails and vegan beers and wines, as well as a juice and smoothie bar.
The space will offer indoor seating as well as an outdoor patio with seating for about 30 people.
Jordan also launched a new concept this month at 1130 Chattahoochee Ave., around the corner from TopGolf, featuring a Plant-Based Pizza food truck and a food truck serving veggie burgers and vegan breakfast, along with indoor and outdoor seating.
Once open, Plant-Based Pizzeria in Sandy Springs will offer dine-in, takeout and delivery.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author