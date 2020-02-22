Two black-owned breweries in Atlanta give Thrillist ‘hope for the future’

“Getting our foot in the door and people not understanding what the brand represented was the biggest challenge,” Reeves told Thrillist. “Now, we are dealing with building more brand awareness and getting our story out. In my opinion, you may be passionate about something and want to be successful, but it’s a lot harder if you don’t see much representation that looks like you.”

Khonso Brewing

Founders Kevin Downing and Corby Hannah — both Morehouse men — and William Teasley named their brewery after Khonso Im Heb, the Egyptian brewer to not only pharaohs but also Osiris and Anubis (the gods of the dead).

"The three men, armed with a homebrew kit, some basic equipment, and their passion for beer, began their brewing journey as Brothers That Brew," Khonso's website states.

Khonso touts its beer as “an unforgettable escape from the ordinary.” It has three brews: Standing Peachtree, which was “crafted to honor the spirit of the original Creek Indian settlement and trading post that would eventually grow to become Atlanta”; Pullman Yard, “to honor the spirit that opened doors for so many as railcar workers in Atlanta”; and Sweet Auburn, which “embraces the spirit of the community surrounding Auburn Ave. in Atlanta as a place of opportunity, people, and progress. Sweet yet strong is the Southern way.”

