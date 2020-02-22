Two black-owned breweries in Atlanta give Thrillist ‘hope for the future’

The metro Atlanta beer scene has been growing over the past couple of years, mostly because of changes made in 2017 that created new ways for breweries to sell beer and serve food.
There are more than 30 breweries and brewpubs that serve their own craft beers in metro Atlanta. Yet, Thrillist reports, only about 1% of the independent breweries in the United States are owned by African Americans. Two are in metro Atlanta.
Down Home Brewing
Down Home is the first black-owned brewing company in Atlanta. Owned by Chris Reeves, it's core values are inspired by Reeves' grandfather, Herschel Austell Thompson: family, respect and ambition. Illustrations of Thompson appear on the beers' labels. The company's mission statement is "to offer a range of high-quality brews to satisfy every taste bud so that we can introduce everyone to their next favorite brew."
Down Home has three brews: Georgia Hooch IPA, which it says pairs well with lemon pepper wings or spicy seafood; T-Pom Pomegranate Wheat Ale, which is good with a light salad or any berry-based sorbet; and Down Right Hazy IPA, which goes with barbecue, chicken or the catch of the day.
“Getting our foot in the door and people not understanding what the brand represented was the biggest challenge,” Reeves told Thrillist. “Now, we are dealing with building more brand awareness and getting our story out. In my opinion, you may be passionate about something and want to be successful, but it’s a lot harder if you don’t see much representation that looks like you.”
Khonso Brewing
Founders Kevin Downing and Corby Hannah — both Morehouse men — and William Teasley named their brewery after Khonso Im Heb, the Egyptian brewer to not only pharaohs but also Osiris and Anubis (the gods of the dead).
"The three men, armed with a homebrew kit, some basic equipment, and their passion for beer, began their brewing journey as Brothers That Brew," Khonso's website states.
Great 2nd #blackbeverageartisans event at @citywineryatl on November 30, 2019. Got to share the #khonsoexperience with 150 friends and taste some excellent wines from incredible wineries owned by African Americans. @unclenearest brought it’s A game with special whiskey cocktails being served. City winery is a always a great time and Khonso is usually on tap (unless the run out). We’re looking forward to the next one. Big shout out to our #khonsokrew that attended. #lookfortheeye
Khonso touts its beer as “an unforgettable escape from the ordinary.” It has three brews: Standing Peachtree, which was “crafted to honor the spirit of the original Creek Indian settlement and trading post that would eventually grow to become Atlanta”; Pullman Yard, “to honor the spirit that opened doors for so many as railcar workers in Atlanta”; and Sweet Auburn, which “embraces the spirit of the community surrounding Auburn Ave. in Atlanta as a place of opportunity, people, and progress. Sweet yet strong is the Southern way.”
