Biltong Bar to bring South African food and cocktails to Avalon later this month

Biltong, a South African dried beef jerky, is a speciality of Biltong Bar. / Courtesy of Biltong Bar

Designed by Anthony’s wife Kelly, of Wolf Design Group, the space will feature three large patios including a rooftop bar and lounge and will combine design elements from the other two Biltong Bar locations. Look for “shades of forest green, white and brown throughout.,” according to a press release, we well as white butcher tiles on the walls, a large steel glass biltong closet, exposed pipes and floor-to-ceiling iron windows. The front entrance will offer a second outdoor seating area and a back patio courtyard that will have yard games, as well as a to-go window serving frozen cocktails.

Biltong Bar’s COVID-19 safety precautions will include socially distanced tables, limited seating capacity, sanitation measures and a mask requirement for guests and staff.

The restaurant will join food and beverage concepts at Avalon including Antico Pizza, Barelygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, Bocado Burger, Superica, Soup to Ladle and True Food Kitchen.

700 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. biltong-bar.com/

