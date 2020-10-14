Biltong Bar to bring South African food and cocktails to Avalon later this month

The third location of South African-inspired restaurant and bar Biltong Bar will open at Avalon in Alpharetta this month.
The spot, which specializes in dry-aged beef jerky, will debut Oct. 29 in the mixed-use development. It will join the original Biltong Bar, which opened at Ponce City Market in 2016 and one in Buckhead Village that opened in 2018.
Biltong Bar is part of restaurateur Justin Anthony’s True Story Brands, which also includes Yebo Beach Haus and 10 Degrees South.
The new location will offer a more extensive menu than the other two locations, featuring a selection of small bites, salads and sandwiches. Dishes will include ostrich sliders, peri-peri prawn tacos, grilled cheese and double beef patty burger.
The beverage program will be similar to the intown Biltong Bar locations, with custom cocktails, a curated South African wine selection and more traditional go-to wines.
Designed by Anthony’s wife Kelly, of Wolf Design Group, the space will feature three large patios including a rooftop bar and lounge and will combine design elements from the other two Biltong Bar locations. Look for “shades of forest green, white and brown throughout.,” according to a press release, we well as white butcher tiles on the walls, a large steel glass biltong closet, exposed pipes and floor-to-ceiling iron windows. The front entrance will offer a second outdoor seating area and a back patio courtyard that will have yard games, as well as a to-go window serving frozen cocktails.
Biltong Bar’s COVID-19 safety precautions will include socially distanced tables, limited seating capacity, sanitation measures and a mask requirement for guests and staff.
The restaurant will join food and beverage concepts at Avalon including Antico Pizza, Barelygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar, Bocado Burger, Superica, Soup to Ladle and True Food Kitchen.
700 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. biltong-bar.com/
