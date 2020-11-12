Farm Burger to take over former Yeah Burger space in Virginia-Highland

Farm Burger will take over the space at 1017 North Highland Ave. NE, where Yeah Burger was located until it closed in August. The new location, which will mark the seventh metro Atlanta location for Farm Burger -- joining others in Decatur, Dunwoody, Buckhead, Grant Park, inside Midtown Atlanta Whole Foods Market and inside Mercedez-Benz Stadium -- is slated to open in spring 2021. The restaurant, which closed its Peachtree Corners restaurant in September, also has locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.

Farm Burger, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010.