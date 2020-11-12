Farm Burger to take over former Yeah Burger space in Virginia-Highland

The Virigina-Highland building that was previously home to Atlanta burger eatery Yeah Burger will soon become the newest location of another local burger restaurant.
Farm Burger will take over the space at 1017 North Highland Ave. NE, where Yeah Burger was located until it closed in August. The new location, which will mark the seventh metro Atlanta location for Farm Burger -- joining others in Decatur, Dunwoody, Buckhead, Grant Park, inside Midtown Atlanta Whole Foods Market and inside Mercedez-Benz Stadium -- is slated to open in spring 2021. The restaurant, which closed its Peachtree Corners restaurant in September, also has locations in Tennessee, North Carolina and Alabama.
Farm Burger, which serves customizable grass-fed burgers alongside fries and milkshakes as well as other sides and sandwiches, opened its first location in Decatur in 2010.
Co-founder George Frangos said in a prepared statement that he was attracted to the former gas station on the corner of Virginia and North Highland avenues due to its “unique history” and “the emphasis on community and connection in this neighborhood,” as well as its large outdoor patio.
“Yeah! Burger and Farm Burger have worked in tandem over the last decade to advance Atlanta’s Good Food movement, and they have done a fantastic job of cultivating community here in Virginia-Highland,” Frangos said. “We’re excited to continue advocating for those efforts by serving local grassfed beef and thoughtfully-sourced food to the neighborhood.”
A location of Yeah Burger remains open in West Midtown, and founders Erik Maier and Kelly Wallace also own health-focused restaurant Upbeet in the same neighborhood.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author