Create-your-own cupcake shop In My Fillings coming to Suwanee

The concept, which will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, comes from Charlise Johnson, who is currently competing on the season season of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.” The six-episode weekly competition series began airing on Nov. 8.

In My Fillings customers will be able to choose their cupcake flavor and then choose from a selection of fillings, icings and toppings.