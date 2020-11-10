Create-your-own cupcake shop In My Fillings coming to Suwanee

Create-your-own cupcake shop In My Fillings is set to open in Suwanee this weekend.
The concept, which will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at 2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, comes from Charlise Johnson, who is currently competing on the season season of Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.” The six-episode weekly competition series began airing on Nov. 8.
In My Fillings customers will be able to choose their cupcake flavor and then choose from a selection of fillings, icings and toppings.
The business, which will offer seating and free wi-fi, will also sell chocolate chip cookies, vegan and gluten-free peanut butter cookies and six-inch strawberry and Birthday Bling cakes.
“I want this to be an environment where our community can feel comfortable stopping by with their families and sharing treats with friends,” Johnson said in a prepared statement.
In addition to competing on “Holiday War,” Johnson also finished second on Food Network’s “Cake Wars” in 2016. A full-time database developer, Johnson has been developing her baking skills since 2013.
In My Fillings will offer online pre-ordering and delivery through Postmates.
Hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
2855 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road, Suwanee. 470-589-1067, inmyfillings.com/
