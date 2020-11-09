Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks bringing its sandwiches, water ice to Doraville this week

In addition to the new Doraville restaurant, Big Dave’s unveiled its food truck in September and has more than 300 franchise requests nationwide.

Hayes, who grew up in West Philadelphia with a short stint in Athens for 10th and 11th grade before moving to Atlanta as an adult, has been involved in recent community service initiatives including donating food to medical professionals in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and partnering with Pinky Cole, the founder of vegan burger eatery Slutty Vegan, to provide black men with life insurance.

Information on the Doraville restaurant’s hours, mask policy and dine-in, delivery and takeout options were not immediately available.

6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. thebigdavescheesesteaks.com/

