Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks bringing its sandwiches, water ice to Doraville this week

Popular downtown Atlanta cheesesteak eatery Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks is expanding with a second location in Doraville.
The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening from noon-8 p.m. Feb. 14 at 6035 Peachtree Road in the Peachtree Pavilion Shopping Center.
Derrick “D” Hayes launched Big Dave’s, named for his father, inside a Shell gas station on Winters Chapel Road in 2014, and moved the operating to 57 Forsyth St. NW in downtown Atlanta in 2019.
“I am excited to come back to the area where it all started, having my first location six years ago in a Dunwoody Shell gas station near our newest Doraville location, it feels like home," Hayes said in a prepared statement.
The restaurant’s menu includes sandwiches like The Dave’s Way cheesesteak, which comes with three cheeses, mild banana and sweet peppers, mushrooms and onions, as well as traditional beef and chicken cheesesteaks, salmon cheesesteaks, a variety of fries, cheesesteak egg rolls, chicken wings and water ice. The Doraville location will also offer beer and wine.
In addition to the new Doraville restaurant, Big Dave’s unveiled its food truck in September and has more than 300 franchise requests nationwide.
Hayes, who grew up in West Philadelphia with a short stint in Athens for 10th and 11th grade before moving to Atlanta as an adult, has been involved in recent community service initiatives including donating food to medical professionals in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, and partnering with Pinky Cole, the founder of vegan burger eatery Slutty Vegan, to provide black men with life insurance.
Information on the Doraville restaurant’s hours, mask policy and dine-in, delivery and takeout options were not immediately available.
6035 Peachtree Road, Doraville. thebigdavescheesesteaks.com/
