Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons
Owner of D.B.A. Barbecue set to open two new restaurant concepts in Atlanta, Clarkston

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

Matt Coggin, the owner of longtime Virginia-Highland restaurant D.B.A. Barbecue, is set to open two new concepts before the end of the year.

Opening in late spring, D.B.A. BBQ will open in the former Great Good BBQ space at 4441 Roswell Road NE, close to Chastain Park. The restaurant will be a scaled-down version of the original, with a streamlined menu that will include pork, brisket, chicken, turkey, wings and sides along with a full bar. Greater Good closed its Buckhead location several months ago.

Over the summer, Coggin will debut D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ at 4540 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston. The 2,600-square-foot, window-filled space will feature a clean design, as well as a patio and parking lot.

The menu will serve a mix of traditional barbecue offerings and street tacos, along with a full bar. D.B.A. Barbecue will offer tacos on its menu until the Clarkson restaurant opens.

Coggin has long loved street tacos, and often offered them on the menu at DBA Sandwich Company, the now-shuttered eatery he opened in the Irwin Street Market in 2020.

Credit: Courtesy of DBA Barbecue

Credit: Courtesy of DBA Barbecue

Though dine-in service will be available, D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ’s focus will be on takeout, which includes a major renovation to the existing drive-thru.

“Offering drive-thru service is an evolution due to the pandemic and was an organic next step to our offerings,” Coggin said in a prepared statement. “Take-out and delivery are still in incredibly high demand at our original location and we’re looking forward to providing an easy and efficient way to get our patrons excellent and affordable food quickly.”

Coggin worked at several Virginia-Highland eateries, including La Tavola and the now-shuttered Sala and Harvest before opening DBA Barbecue on Highland Avenue in 2009.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

