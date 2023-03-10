Owner of D.B.A. Barbecue set to open two new restaurant concepts in Atlanta, Clarkston

Opening in late spring, D.B.A. BBQ will open in the former Great Good BBQ space at 4441 Roswell Road NE, close to Chastain Park. The restaurant will be a scaled-down version of the original, with a streamlined menu that will include pork, brisket, chicken, turkey, wings and sides along with a full bar. Greater Good closed its Buckhead location several months ago.

Over the summer, Coggin will debut D.B.A. Tacos and BBQ at 4540 East Ponce de Leon Avenue in Clarkston. The 2,600-square-foot, window-filled space will feature a clean design, as well as a patio and parking lot.