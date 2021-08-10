BREAKING: Blaze consumes restaurant near fire-damaged bridge in NE Atlanta

A restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has gone up in flames about a quarter-mile from a bridge that was seriously damaged by fire a few days earlier.
Atlanta firefighters responded to Las Margaritas restaurant Monday evening where an intense fire engulfed the free-standing building, Channel 2 Action News reported. The restaurant is typically closed on Mondays, according to the hours posted on its website.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and no information has been released about the circumstances around the fire or whether anyone was in the building when it started.
Las Margaritas is just down the street from a bridge over railroad tracks that was damaged in a serious fire just a few days earlier. The bridge will remain closed to all traffic as it undergoes repairs, Atlanta Department of Transportation officials told the AJC. There is no timetable for Cheshire Bridge Road to reopen and detour signs have been installed.
The bridge fire was exacerbated when it damaged a 4-inch gas main running under the road surface, fueling the flames for about 24 hours. The fire caused natural gas to be shut off for about 50 customers in the area, Atlanta Gas Light officials said. Gas service was restored by Friday afternoon.
