ajc logo
X

BREAKING: Blaze consumes restaurant near fire-damaged bridge in NE Atlanta

Mexican restaurant Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road is completely engulfed in flames. (Patrick Wheelus / Channel 2 Action News)
Caption
Mexican restaurant Las Margaritas on Cheshire Bridge Road is completely engulfed in flames. (Patrick Wheelus / Channel 2 Action News)

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

A restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road has gone up in flames about a quarter-mile from a bridge that was seriously damaged by fire a few days earlier.

Atlanta firefighters responded to Las Margaritas restaurant Monday evening where an intense fire engulfed the free-standing building, Channel 2 Action News reported. The restaurant is typically closed on Mondays, according to the hours posted on its website.

ExploreNo timeline to reopen NE Atlanta bridge ‘severely compromised’ by fire

Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials have not responded to inquiries from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and no information has been released about the circumstances around the fire or whether anyone was in the building when it started.

Las Margaritas is just down the street from a bridge over railroad tracks that was damaged in a serious fire just a few days earlier. The bridge will remain closed to all traffic as it undergoes repairs, Atlanta Department of Transportation officials told the AJC. There is no timetable for Cheshire Bridge Road to reopen and detour signs have been installed.

The bridge fire was exacerbated when it damaged a 4-inch gas main running under the road surface, fueling the flames for about 24 hours. The fire caused natural gas to be shut off for about 50 customers in the area, Atlanta Gas Light officials said. Gas service was restored by Friday afternoon.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News
1
DeKalb teacher accused of arson was suspended prior to arrest
2
Woman charged with murder in man’s fatal stabbing at Gwinnett home
3
Oath Keepers conspiracy to storm Capitol now includes a Georgia suspect
4
No timeline to reopen NE Atlanta bridge ‘severely compromised’ by fire
5
Duluth police ID officer injured in hit-and-run; driver arrested
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top