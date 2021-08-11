Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opens at the Works on Upper Westside

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant openings

Situated across from the Work’s one-acre canopy park, The Camp, the new Fox Bros. location, designed by Seiber Design, features white painted brick, navy blue accents and red neon signage. The space features a main dining room with booths, a 52-seat private dining room with murals of Texas roadhouses that can be divided in two for smaller groups and a 34-seat indoor/outdoor bar space with a view of the restaurant’s smokehouse.

Caption The smokehouse at the Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the Works. / Courtesy of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q

Twin brothers Justin and Jonathan Fox opened their original restaurant at 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE nearly 14 years ago, added a standalone barbecue kiosk known as the “Que-osk”, along with a commissary facility, in 2016 in the Armour Yards development and opened locations in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Truist Park in the past few years.

The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development, is home to several food and beverage concepts, including Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. Look for the Waffle Experience and Brash Kitchen to open in the coming months.

Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.

