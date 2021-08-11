Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q opens at the Works on Upper Westside

The second location of popular Atlanta barbecue restaurant Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q debuts today.
Located at mixed-use development the Works at 204 Chattahoochee Row NW on Atlanta’s Upper Westside, the restaurant is housed in a 258-seat, 9,300 square-foot space.
The new location’s menu will include many favorites from the original location, including appetizers like chicken fried ribs and smoked wings in addition to expanded salad and sandwich offerings. Specialties at the Works will include the Texas turkey sandwich, the Carl Ruiz smoked bologna sandwich, and the Foxy Melt patty melt made with two beef brisket patties, cheese, caramelized onions and poblanos on rye with beef fat dijonnaise.
Also look for smoked meats by the half-pound and combo plates with a choice of sides. Take-away packaged barbecue, sides and rotating specials will be available from a walk-up window.
The space will offer lots of bar seating to go along with its beverage program, which will include new cocktails, rotating draft and canned beers and a selection of wines. Cocktails include the Tom Kreuz made with gin, lemon, blackberry liqueur and seltzer as well as a Red River Rye Julep with Pinhook Rye, mint and black tea. In the coming months, the bar will introduce frozen watermelon margaritas and grapefruit palomas, as well as a bar snack menu featuring snacks and appetizers like tacos and pork skins with guacamole.
Situated across from the Work’s one-acre canopy park, The Camp, the new Fox Bros. location, designed by Seiber Design, features white painted brick, navy blue accents and red neon signage. The space features a main dining room with booths, a 52-seat private dining room with murals of Texas roadhouses that can be divided in two for smaller groups and a 34-seat indoor/outdoor bar space with a view of the restaurant’s smokehouse.
Twin brothers Justin and Jonathan Fox opened their original restaurant at 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE nearly 14 years ago, added a standalone barbecue kiosk known as the “Que-osk”, along with a commissary facility, in 2016 in the Armour Yards development and opened locations in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Truist Park in the past few years.
The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development, is home to several food and beverage concepts, including Dr. Scofflaw’s brewery and the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall. Look for the Waffle Experience and Brash Kitchen to open in the coming months.
Hours are 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Thursdays and Sundays and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays.
Scroll down to see the full menu for Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q at the Works:
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author