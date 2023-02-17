Coffee shop Finca to Filter to expand, along with wine and dessert bars

Kayla Bellman and Jean Arnold, who launched Finca to Filter as a counter in Wild Heaven Brewery’s West End location in 2021, will open three concepts in two adaptive reuse buildings at 680 Hamilton Ave in Boulevard Heights, Eater Atlanta first reported and Bellman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.

Finca to Filter, which also has a location in Adair Park, will serve a variety of coffee drinks using products from local LGBTQ and BIPOC roasters. The current OmNomNomOtopeia menu features drinks including the Squishmallow, an orange hot chocolate with a roasted marshmallow and the Snap Frackle Pop, a cereal latte with espresso and Fruity Pebbles-infused oat milk.