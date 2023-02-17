Coffee shop Finca to Filter to expand, along with wine and dessert bars

The owners of Atlanta coffee shop Finca to Filter are set to open their third location in the city this summer, and this time they’re expanding with a dessert and wine bar.
Kayla Bellman and Jean Arnold, who launched Finca to Filter as a counter in Wild Heaven Brewery’s West End location in 2021, will open three concepts in two adaptive reuse buildings at 680 Hamilton Ave in Boulevard Heights, Eater Atlanta first reported and Bellman confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Consitution.
Finca to Filter, which also has a location in Adair Park, will serve a variety of coffee drinks using products from local LGBTQ and BIPOC roasters. The current OmNomNomOtopeia menu features drinks including the Squishmallow, an orange hot chocolate with a roasted marshmallow and the Snap Frackle Pop, a cereal latte with espresso and Fruity Pebbles-infused oat milk.
In addition, Bellman and Arnold will open the Banana Stand, a frozen dessert bar serving chocolate-dipped bananas and ice cream bars.
Finally, the pair will debut the Side Saddle Wine Saloon, which will offer a natural wine program and food that pairs well with wine including charcuterie, a raw bar and Southwestern-inspired small plates, as well as late-night bites like truffle fries.
Brink Design will be working on the design for all three concepts. A Finca Flyer coffee camper will be parked at the new location starting in the spring, selling coffee and pastries.
Finca to Filter will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. and Banana Stand will be open from 2 p.m.-7 p.m., days to be determined. Side Saddle will be open from 4-11 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays and 2 p.m.-midnight Fridays-Saturdays.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author