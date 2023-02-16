A restaurant from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is coming to Atlanta

Celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is set to open his first Atlanta restaurant next month in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
Marcus Bar & Grille will be located at 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, in the space previously occupied by Adele’s, which closed in December 2022 after nine months.
The concept will launch as “a vibrant and funky neighborhood bar and grill with a menu emblematic of (Samuelsson’s) personality,” according to a press release. Look for oysters on the half shell, steaks, barbecue and signature items including brown sugar wings and Old Bay crab cakes. The bar program will feature an extensive wine list, local craft beers and craft cocktails.
Hannah Young, who previously served as the executive chef at Adele’s, will also serve as the executive chef at Marcus Bar & Grille.
The space will have an open kitchen with a hearth oven, a dining counter, large outdoor patio and private dining room with vintage records and art. The restaurant’s interior will also include a retro roller skate-embellished wall and exposed golden brick.
Marcus Bar & Grille will be open daily for dinner with weekend brunch soon to follow. The restaurant will host a job fair from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.
“Atlanta is a world-class metropolis of Black culture and a city I have long loved through its music, film, arts and, of course, food. Being able to now join this community in Old Fourth Ward is an incredible honor,” Samuelsson said in a prepared statement.
Samuelsson owns restaurants across the United States and Europe including Red Rooster Harlem in New York and Norda in Sweden. He’s also won several James Beard Foundation Awards and has appeared on many food-related television shows including “Chopped,” “No Passport Required” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”
A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
