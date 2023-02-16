A restaurant from celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson is coming to Atlanta

Marcus Bar & Grille will be open daily for dinner with weekend brunch soon to follow. The restaurant will host a job fair from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

“Atlanta is a world-class metropolis of Black culture and a city I have long loved through its music, film, arts and, of course, food. Being able to now join this community in Old Fourth Ward is an incredible honor,” Samuelsson said in a prepared statement.

Samuelsson owns restaurants across the United States and Europe including Red Rooster Harlem in New York and Norda in Sweden. He’s also won several James Beard Foundation Awards and has appeared on many food-related television shows including “Chopped,” “No Passport Required” and “Beat Bobby Flay.”

A representative for the restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The ultimate guide to metro Atlanta’s food halls http://www.ajc.com/foodhalls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.