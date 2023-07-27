Plot twist: German firm that bought up much of downtown Atlanta is getting out

A German real estate giant on Thursday said it has a deal to sell more than 50 buildings and several acres of parking lots across some 10 blocks of downtown Atlanta, thrusting one of the city’s largest adaptive reuse projects into unknown waters amid choppy economic waves.

Newport RE announced Thursday it agreed to sell its South Downtown portfolio to Braden Fellman Group, an Atlanta developer known revitalizing industrial properties past their prime. The revelation was a shocking twist for an audacious project launched by Newport well before the COVID-19 pandemic upended the commercial real estate world.

Newport — then little known in Atlanta — came to town several years ago with an audacious plan to buy up dozens of historic, but neglected, buildings south of the Five Points MARTA station. But the company’s leaders said Thursday global economic pressures were too much to overcome.

“Our vision was right but our timing was off, and we have the highest hopes that South Downtown will continue becoming a cool, historic, downtown neighborhood that Atlanta deserves,” Newport CEO Olaf Kunkat said in a news release. “Simply put, the market changes coming out of COVID, prolonged war in Europe and recent rise in interest rates led Newport and our South Downtown investors needing to reprioritize capital investments.”

Atlanta development group Braden Fellman will continue Newport’s vision for the project, which is often stylized as South Dwntn, the release said. The expansive redevelopment includes Historic Hotel Row, the 222 Mitchell Street building and several long-neglected surface parking lots that Newport envisioned as new apartment buildings. The terms and financial details of the agreement, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, were not released.

Newport announced its first new construction in September, where it planned to erect two apartment buildings with a combined 650 units. The pending sale’s impact on that project and its timeline were not provided.

The agreement to sell the South Downtown portfolio, which was first reported Wednesday evening by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, sent shockwaves through the Atlanta’s real estate ecosystem and could represent tough times ahead for developers trying to keep their projects on track.

“We are in challenging times right now, and it’s very hard to make any ground-up development or significant renovation projects work financially,” said Scott Taylor, CEO and president of Carter, which is revitalizing the Summerhill neighborhood surrounding the former Turner Field. “Until we have better visibility on interest rates, construction costs and the capital markets, things will be choppy.”

Kunkat said economic uncertainty has prompted Newport to focus on its core market in Germany, adding that the decision to leave the South Downtown project “is incredibly hard and disappointing.”

“We are convinced that the project needs to continue under a U.S. developer and are grateful to have found a uniquely qualified team with deep history in Atlanta to assume the entire portfolio with Braden Fellman,” his statement continued.

Andrew Braden, a principal at Braden Fellman, said his company is “a natural fit” to continue Newport’s work. The only completed phase of South Downtown is Historic Hotel Row, which consists of blocks of century-old hotels that Newport transformed into restaurants, retail and office and artist spaces. Braden Fellman will continue to lease space and manage tenants with the row, which is a short walk from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Braden Fellman will also resume construction at 222 Mitchell, a large mid-rise office building and former bank headquarters. The release said 222 Mitchell will be converted into housing and retail.

Braden added that he looks forward to melding his project into downtown’s larger revitalization vision. That includes the $5 billion endeavor to transform more than 50 acres of parking lots known as the Gulch into CIM Group’s Centennial Yards mixed-use development. Brian McGowan, the leader of the Centennial Yards project, said he expects Braden Fellman to keep the neighboring project on track.

“We think the world of the entire Newport team,” he said in an email. “And I’m optimistic they will find a solution to this and keep (South Downtown’s vision) moving forward.”