Stock Up: 3 reasons to visit Milton on a Saturday morning

Produce

Each week Song Kue stands behind the Her Garden and Produce table, which is overflowing with a bounty of vegetables and herbs grown on her family’s 4-acre farm in Nicholson, just north of Athens. The family has been farming and selling at farmers markets since 2016. In May and June, you’ll find a combination of late-spring and early-summer vegetables, such as red and golden beets, carrots, broccolini, baby bok choy, radishes, snow peas, sugar snap peas, spinach, kale, collard greens and cucumbers, as well as fresh garlic, mint, basil and dill. Later in the season, they’ll have fresh ginger and loofahs, which can be eaten like zucchini when they’re young, or left to dry on the vine to make great natural sponges. Come at the right time, and there might be strawberries or other fruits and fresh-cut flowers.

$3 for herbs, $4-$5 for vegetables. Also available at the Alpharetta farmers market on Saturdays and the La Vaquita Market in Pendergrass. facebook.com/hergardenandproduce

Explore A comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Worth Wells Credit: Worth Wells

Beef

Steven Simms of the Rural Urban Connection said the name of his business reflects his goal to bring high-quality, grass-fed beef directly from farms to homes in metro Atlanta. Simms is the fourth generation of his family to raise cattle, and he works with his father, Dale Simms, to produce grass-fed beef for sale to the public. He and his family live in Dunwoody, but the cattle are raised on the family’s farm in Culloden. The cattle are processed just 5 miles from the farm, and the beef is delivered to customers in the Atlanta area. Online customers can order individual cuts, such as sirloin steaks, brisket and chuck roast by the pound; buy steaks and ground beef in a bundle; or invest in a half or whole cow. The most popular items at the Milton market are ground beef and filet mignon.

Prices range from $9 per pound for ground beef to $75 for a package of two rib-eye steaks and 2 pounds of ground beef. Also available at the Dunwoody, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs farmers markets and trucfarm.com.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, or following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.