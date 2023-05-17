BreakingNews
Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
X

Stock Up: 3 reasons to visit Milton on a Saturday morning

Credit: Jill Bowden

Credit: Jill Bowden

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Farmers Market is open 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 26 at the Milton City Hall Plaza, located at 2006 Heritage Walk. The market is pet-friendly, and it has ample parking and convenient restrooms. For more information, go to miltonfarmersmarketcrabapple.com. Here are three examples of what you can find there.

Local flowers

Visitors to the Milton market often stop in their tracks when they see the beautiful flowers at Little Flora Farm’s booth. Jill Bowden left her job in health care in 2020 to become a full-time flower farmer. She cultivates two acres of flowers in Woodstock and sells at local farmers markets, as well as through a weekly subscription service. Spring flowers include ranunculus, anemones and peonies, and summer flowers will include lisianthus, zinnias, cosmos, sunflowers and celosia. Arrangements come in a vase and bouquets come wrapped in brown kraft paper. The farm is a family business, with Bowden’s father making deliveries, her mother helping with arrangements and staffing the booth at farmers markets, and her husband helping with farm logistics and maintenance.

$15-$30 for arrangements and bouquets. Flower subscriptions $100-$125 per month. Deliveries on Thursdays in Canton, Hickory Flat, Woodstock, Milton and Alpharetta. Also available at the Woodstock Fresh farmers market on Saturdays. littleflorafarm.com

ExploreMore must-buy food products

Credit: Song Kue

Credit: Song Kue

Produce

Each week Song Kue stands behind the Her Garden and Produce table, which is overflowing with a bounty of vegetables and herbs grown on her family’s 4-acre farm in Nicholson, just north of Athens. The family has been farming and selling at farmers markets since 2016. In May and June, you’ll find a combination of late-spring and early-summer vegetables, such as red and golden beets, carrots, broccolini, baby bok choy, radishes, snow peas, sugar snap peas, spinach, kale, collard greens and cucumbers, as well as fresh garlic, mint, basil and dill. Later in the season, they’ll have fresh ginger and loofahs, which can be eaten like zucchini when they’re young, or left to dry on the vine to make great natural sponges. Come at the right time, and there might be strawberries or other fruits and fresh-cut flowers.

$3 for herbs, $4-$5 for vegetables. Also available at the Alpharetta farmers market on Saturdays and the La Vaquita Market in Pendergrass. facebook.com/hergardenandproduce

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Worth Wells

Credit: Worth Wells

Beef

Steven Simms of the Rural Urban Connection said the name of his business reflects his goal to bring high-quality, grass-fed beef directly from farms to homes in metro Atlanta. Simms is the fourth generation of his family to raise cattle, and he works with his father, Dale Simms, to produce grass-fed beef for sale to the public. He and his family live in Dunwoody, but the cattle are raised on the family’s farm in Culloden. The cattle are processed just 5 miles from the farm, and the beef is delivered to customers in the Atlanta area. Online customers can order individual cuts, such as sirloin steaks, brisket and chuck roast by the pound; buy steaks and ground beef in a bundle; or invest in a half or whole cow. The most popular items at the Milton market are ground beef and filet mignon.

Prices range from $9 per pound for ground beef to $75 for a package of two rib-eye steaks and 2 pounds of ground beef. Also available at the Dunwoody, Alpharetta and Sandy Springs farmers markets and trucfarm.com.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, or following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

Related

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Man dead after employees exchange gunfire at Forsyth industrial park
27m ago

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

The Jolt: Trump dominates Georgia presidential poll, Kemp trails far behind
4h ago

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’
4h ago

Credit: Edens

North DeKalb Mall poised for demolition, making way for ‘Lulah Hills’
4h ago

Chattahoochee River is ‘beautiful and dangerous’ for swimmers
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

RECIPE: Make BeetleCat’s Cheesy Hash Browns
10m ago
RECIPE: A Cauliflower Parmesan worthy of its cheese
1h ago
Cookbook review: Plant-forward spins on pho and beyond
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Matthew Borkoski Photography

Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top