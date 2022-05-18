Stock Up: 3 tasty reasons to get to Brookhaven on Saturday mornings

Pulled pork and red slaw

Brad Coolidge grew up eating North Carolina-style barbecue, with its vinegar-based barbecue sauces. Moving to Atlanta in 2011, he tried local barbecue, but was dissatisfied with what he found. He started selling his own barbecue in 2015, and just this year broadened the Piedmont Kitchen Co. to include his line of plant-based options. We got pulled pork and red slaw at the Brookhaven market and served it to dinner guests, who couldn’t say enough good things about it. The pulled pork was delicious on its own, even without sauce, with just enough smoky flavor, and plenty of black pepper. It comes frozen in a food-safe plastic bag and can be ready to eat in just 15 minutes. The slaw was the perfect tangy complement to the pork. Fresh products, such as the red slaw and potato salad, are available only at farmers markets, while the pulled pork, beef barbacoa, pulled chicken, Brunswick stew, smoked lentil vegan stew and other frozen items also can be ordered online.

$18 per pound of pulled pork at the farmers markets, $8 per 13.6-ounce bottle of barbecue sauce, $6 per 16-ounce container of red slaw. Also available at the Avondale Estates, Decatur, Dunwoody, Grant Park, Oakhurst, Peachtree City, Sandy Springs and Woodstock farmers markets, Midtown Butcher Shoppe, Candler Park Market, Kelly’s Market, Lucy’s Market, the General Store at Serenbe, the Stout Brothers Woodstock Beer Market and piedmontkitchenco.com.

Explore A comprehensive guide to 2022 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Caption Chicken parmigiana from Nonna’s Family Kitchen. Courtesy of Thomas Swofford Credit: Thomas Swofford Credit: Thomas Swofford Caption Chicken parmigiana from Nonna’s Family Kitchen. Courtesy of Thomas Swofford Credit: Thomas Swofford Credit: Thomas Swofford

Chicken parmigiana

There really is a Nonna in the kitchen of Atlanta-based Nonna’s Family Kitchen. Anna Polin is the grandmother with the recipes, and son Rick Herbst and grandsons Nick and Cam are in the kitchen, helping make the freshly cooked old-school Italian pastas, sauces and entrees sold at local farmers markets and available through their catering business. We sampled the chicken parmigiana, and it was just as Herbst described — chicken tender enough to cut with a fork, lightly breaded, topped with fresh mozzarella and tucked into a delicious marinara sauce. Sold frozen, the chicken was ready to eat after about 20 minutes in the oven. The line includes all the classics: stuffed shells, eggplant rollatini and a range of sauces — from arrabiata to Bolognese.

$16 for two servings of chicken parmigiana, $30 for four servings. Also available at the Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Peachtree Road and Vinings farmers markets, Front Porch Market and nonnasfamilykitchen.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.