BreakingNews
DeSantis is in a car accident on his way to Tennessee presidential campaign events but isn't injured

3 reasons to visit Vinings Jubilee market on Thursdays

Credit: Marshall Small

Credit: Marshall Small

STOCK UP
By C.W. Cameron / For the AJC
1 hour ago
X

The Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market is open 2-5 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26 at 4300 Paces Ferry Road. More information: facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket.

Tomatoes

Alli and Marshall Small’s beefsteak tomatoes are perfect for sandwiches, and their San Marzanos are delicious eaten fresh, or in sauces or put up for winter.

$4 per pound of beefsteaks and $6 per pound of San Marzanos. Also available at Community Market of Villa Rica. facebook.com/p/The-Small-Garden-100083777599524

ExploreMore must-buy food products

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Plant-based tacos

Anne Onyeneho offers tacos that are vegan tortillas filled with a mix of spiced ground walnuts, topped with fresh pico and drizzled with her signature hemp seed aioli. You also can purchase a tub of the filling, as well as fresh-pressed juices.

$6 per taco or $10 for two; $20 per 12-ounce tub of filling; $7 per 16-ounce bottle of juice. plantbaed.com

ExploreA comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Black garlic cooking paste

We’ve found it takes just a tiny bit of Senya Laryguine and Victoria Rossi’s black garlic cooking paste to add a deeply savory flavor to almost anything you’re cooking.

$12 per 4-ounce jar. Also available at the Front Porch, Buford Highway Farmers Market, Chop Shop, Olea Oliva, the Butcher on Whitlock, Buckhead Butcher Shop, Midtown Butcher Shoppe, Kelly’s Market, Common Roots Farmers Market, Cleaver & Fork, the Keeping Room, A Peach of a Party and soultobelly.com.

About the Author

C.W. Cameron is a freelance writer who has been covering local food and recipes for the AJC since 2009.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot

The Jolt: A suburban switcheroo buoys Cobb Democrats3h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Could a heat-related blackout overwhelm Atlanta’s hospitals?

Credit: Courtesy of Kitchen Concepts

Butter battle: Does it really need to be in the fridge?
48m ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
16h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

HAPPENING TODAY: UPS and Teamsters resume talks amid a ticking clock
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Kitchen Concepts

Butter battle: Does it really need to be in the fridge?
48m ago
RECIPES: Peaches add summer flavor to salad, baked chicken and tartlets
RECIPE: Make The Americano’s Wedge Salad
Featured

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top