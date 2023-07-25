3 reasons to visit Vinings Jubilee market on Thursdays

The Vinings Jubilee Farmers Market is open 2-5 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 26 at 4300 Paces Ferry Road. More information: facebook.com/viningsfarmersmarket.

Tomatoes

Alli and Marshall Small’s beefsteak tomatoes are perfect for sandwiches, and their San Marzanos are delicious eaten fresh, or in sauces or put up for winter.

$4 per pound of beefsteaks and $6 per pound of San Marzanos. Also available at Community Market of Villa Rica. facebook.com/p/The-Small-Garden-100083777599524

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Plant-based tacos

Anne Onyeneho offers tacos that are vegan tortillas filled with a mix of spiced ground walnuts, topped with fresh pico and drizzled with her signature hemp seed aioli. You also can purchase a tub of the filling, as well as fresh-pressed juices.

$6 per taco or $10 for two; $20 per 12-ounce tub of filling; $7 per 16-ounce bottle of juice. plantbaed.com

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Black garlic cooking paste

We’ve found it takes just a tiny bit of Senya Laryguine and Victoria Rossi’s black garlic cooking paste to add a deeply savory flavor to almost anything you’re cooking.

$12 per 4-ounce jar. Also available at the Front Porch, Buford Highway Farmers Market, Chop Shop, Olea Oliva, the Butcher on Whitlock, Buckhead Butcher Shop, Midtown Butcher Shoppe, Kelly’s Market, Common Roots Farmers Market, Cleaver & Fork, the Keeping Room, A Peach of a Party and soultobelly.com.