Stock Up: 3 gift ideas at Morningside Farmers Market

$25 for small bowls. house-of-tau.com, morningsidemarket.com

Credit: Sharon Gordon Credit: Sharon Gordon

Organic ice cream

As a college athlete, Simone Gordon couldn’t find organic ice cream that met her standards for taste and quality, so she decided to make her own. She spent six months creating a recipe for vanilla bean ice cream and in July 2022 launched Elise Organic Ice Cream, using her middle name. She now offers five regular and two seasonal flavors. This year, her holiday flavors are mint chip and cookies and cream. When we brought home a pint of each, the people lucky enough to try them said it was the best ice cream they’d ever eaten. During the year, Gordon also sells at the Brookhaven and Roswell farmers markets; if you come to Morningside, you just might be purchasing from her proud parents, Eric and Sharon.

$13 per pint. eliseorganicicecream.com

Explore A comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Body products

The Sweet Dark offers face and body balms with a tallow base, and elixirs using plant-based oils — including hemp seed, avocado and sesame seed — as carriers for botanicals and essential oils that heal, protect and balance the skin. She uses tallow for the balms because this purified, rendered beef fat is chemically similar to the oils our skin naturally produces. She gets her tallow from local, grass-fed beef. Everything slides on smoothly and is absorbed quickly by the skin. The products are very lightly scented. The Sweet Dark deluxe gift set includes cleanser, elixir, serum, balm and everything you need to make golden milk.

$15.99 per 1-ounce tin of tallow body balm; $24.99 per 1-ounce tin of tallow face balm; $16.99 per 1-ounce bottle of body elixir; $130 per deluxe gift set. Available at Morningside Farmers Market, Kinship Butcher-Sundry or thesweetdark.com.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.