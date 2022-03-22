3 reasons to shop the Wednesday Decatur Farmers Market

Fresh Venezuelan cheeses

In 2021, Zaimar Castille and Maria Rosal opened a creamery to produce the Venezuelan cheeses they learned to make from their mother, with recipes passed down from their grandmother, Mrs. Rosa. This was a business they had dreamed of starting, and the pandemic provided an opportunity. They make a range of cheeses, including the queso fresco and queso palmitas we purchased. Both are fresh white cheeses with a mild flavor, the palmita a little firmer than the fresca. Both were delicious with a glass of wine, but we also crumbled them into salads and sliced them for sandwiches. If you visit the Mrs. Rosa booth at the market, they also serve hot dishes, such as cachapas, a delicious fresh corn pancake with your choice of fillings and cheese.

Cheeses range from $7.50 to $13 per pound. Available at the Decatur, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Tucker, East Atlanta Village, Avondale Estates, Snellville, Norcross, Sandy Springs and Buford Highway farmers markets. Also available at Brito Supermarket, Talpa, Super Carniceria Jalisco and at mrsrosafoods.com.

Cold-pressed juice from Juiced & Aligned.

Cold-pressed juice

Several times a week, Ashley Charette and Nick Edwards of Juiced & Aligned go into their shared kitchen space in Decatur and cold press raw vegetables and fruits for their line of nine flavors of juice. Their bestsellers — I Am Powerful (apple, ginger, lemon), I Am Loved (kale, apple, lemon) and I Am Divine (beet, mint, apple, lemon) — are available year-round, while other flavors, such as spiced apple cider or holiday juice (pear, apple, lemon, cranberry and pomegranate) are seasonal. These juices are intense, but balanced — which makes sense, since Charette and Edwards create them based on the seven chakras, or energy centers, in the body. We tried all three bestsellers, plus strawberry lemonade, and loved them all. And, cold-pressed juices keep all the vitamins, minerals, enzymes and nutrients from the fruit and vegetables, which makes them all-around winners.

$9 per 12-ounce bottle, $34 for four bottles. Available at the Decatur, Peachtree City, Duluth and Emory farmers markets, and coming soon to the Grant Park and East Atlanta Village markets, Atlanta Harvest in Ellenwood, Honey Pot in Hapeville or via direct message at instagram.com/juiced_and_aligned. Available for pickup at their shared kitchen, or for delivery in metro Atlanta.

