Stock Up: Three reasons to head to Tucker on a Thursday afternoon

The Tucker Farmers Market offers online ordering and contactless curbside pickup, so you can stock up on farm-fresh produce and artisan foods safely and conveniently. To order online, visit localline.ca/tuckerfarmersmarket. Place orders between Friday mornings and Wednesday mornings. Pickup is 4-6 p.m. Thursdays. Here’s some of what’s available:
Credit: Handout
Garlic bread from Annie’s Baking
Annie’s Baking is the brainchild of Annie Lemoine of Marietta. Each week, she offers a large assortment of baked goods. We counted almost five dozen different items for sale in this week’s market. While the pandemic has meant not being able to stand at her booth and smell the delicious fragrance of all these treats, we can assure you that browsing through the different options available through the online market is temptation enough. We decided on her garlic bread, a 22-inch-long flattened oval of baguette dough topped with a mixture of fresh garlic, cheese, Italian herbs and olive oil, and then baked. You can eat it at room temperature, but we thought it was even better slightly warmed. There’s a reason it’s her bestseller.
$9.72 per loaf. Other baked goods available for individual order, ranging from $3.24 for a cinnamon roll to $6.48 for a loaf of rye caraway bread. tuckerfarmersmarket.com.
Credit: Joan Flanders
Farm Bag Essentials from Corner Greens
Corner Greens is Joan and Rob Flanders’ hydroponic farm in Peachtree Corners. “Hydroponic” means they grow their vegetables with a system that surrounds the plants’ roots with nutrient-rich water. No soil means their produce is sparkling clean. We can testify that the greens arrive crisp and succulent, and stay fresh for more than a week. Their Farm Bag Essentials package includes four heads of lettuce; a gallon of baby salad mix; a bunch of leafy greens, like chard or kale; specialty items, such as beets or cilantro; and our new favorite, fresh Thai basil. Each variety of greens comes separately bagged and labeled, so there’s no guessing on your part. Pluck tender small lettuce leaves right off the stem to add crunch, and a nice dose of fiber, to your sandwiches. And, that Thai basil? We used this sweet, spicy herb to brew a big pot of tea, said to be good for your digestion.
$27.50 for Farm Bag Essentials. Other produce available for individual order, ranging from $4 to $8. For information on Corner Greens, visit cornergreensfarm.com.
Chicken pot pie from Marlee Street Eatz
Marlene Baker of Decatur hails from Jamaica and offers a range of island specialties at her College Avenue cafe, including jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail dinners, jerk wings and curry dishes served with coconut jasmine rice. She’s also a regular presence at local farmers markets, where she brings a selection of those dishes, but also comes with some classic American comfort food options. Her chicken pot pie is exactly what you think a chicken pot pie should be. Flaky pastry and a filling of white-meat chicken, peas and carrots nestled in a delicious sauce. Sold frozen, by the time it baked for about 45 minutes, no one could resist the delicious aroma. We also tried one of her bestsellers, coconut rum cake, an individual-sized Bundt cake, moist with lots of rum. There’s a reason it’s marked “not for consumption by children.”
$11.80 per pot pie, $6.50 for the coconut rum cake. Other items available for individual order, ranging from $9.50 for five chicken samosas to $26 for four servings of Jamaican curry chicken. For information on Marlee Street Eatz, visit Facebook.com/Marleestreeteatz.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.