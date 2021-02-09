Stock Up: Three reasons to head to Tucker on a Thursday afternoon

Farm Bag Essentials from Corner Greens. Courtesy of Joan Flanders Credit: Joan Flanders Credit: Joan Flanders

Farm Bag Essentials from Corner Greens

Corner Greens is Joan and Rob Flanders’ hydroponic farm in Peachtree Corners. “Hydroponic” means they grow their vegetables with a system that surrounds the plants’ roots with nutrient-rich water. No soil means their produce is sparkling clean. We can testify that the greens arrive crisp and succulent, and stay fresh for more than a week. Their Farm Bag Essentials package includes four heads of lettuce; a gallon of baby salad mix; a bunch of leafy greens, like chard or kale; specialty items, such as beets or cilantro; and our new favorite, fresh Thai basil. Each variety of greens comes separately bagged and labeled, so there’s no guessing on your part. Pluck tender small lettuce leaves right off the stem to add crunch, and a nice dose of fiber, to your sandwiches. And, that Thai basil? We used this sweet, spicy herb to brew a big pot of tea, said to be good for your digestion.

$27.50 for Farm Bag Essentials. Other produce available for individual order, ranging from $4 to $8. For information on Corner Greens, visit cornergreensfarm.com.

Chicken pot pie from Marlee Street Eatz

Marlene Baker of Decatur hails from Jamaica and offers a range of island specialties at her College Avenue cafe, including jerk chicken, curry chicken, oxtail dinners, jerk wings and curry dishes served with coconut jasmine rice. She’s also a regular presence at local farmers markets, where she brings a selection of those dishes, but also comes with some classic American comfort food options. Her chicken pot pie is exactly what you think a chicken pot pie should be. Flaky pastry and a filling of white-meat chicken, peas and carrots nestled in a delicious sauce. Sold frozen, by the time it baked for about 45 minutes, no one could resist the delicious aroma. We also tried one of her bestsellers, coconut rum cake, an individual-sized Bundt cake, moist with lots of rum. There’s a reason it’s marked “not for consumption by children.”

$11.80 per pot pie, $6.50 for the coconut rum cake. Other items available for individual order, ranging from $9.50 for five chicken samosas to $26 for four servings of Jamaican curry chicken. For information on Marlee Street Eatz, visit Facebook.com/Marleestreeteatz.

