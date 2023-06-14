Stock Up: 3 reasons to spend a Saturday morning in Snellville

From June through September, the Snellville Farmers Market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Saturday on the green in front of City Hall at 2342 Oak Road. From October through May, the market is held on the first and third Saturdays of each month. This producer-only market is pet-friendly and offers a variety of local produce, honey, pasture-raised meats, prepared foods and a small selection of crafts from local artisans. For more information, visit snellvillefarmersmarket.com.

Fruits and vegetables

At first glance, you won’t think it’s possible that all of Tyco B Farms’ fruits and vegetables could be locally grown, but when you talk with Ty Cowart, you’ll understand. His tables offer the bounty from family farms operated by uncles, cousins, sons and grandchildren in Georgia’s Gwinnett, Bacon, Ware and Camden counties. The family grows a wide range of fruits, including citrus, strawberries, figs, muscadines, nectarines, plums, apples and pears. They also grow vegetables and raise chickens for eggs. In June, Cowart said, the big draws are tomatoes, corn, blackberries and blueberries.

The produce that is available that week, as well as the prices, are posted each Wednesday on Facebook. Available at the Snellville and Lilburn farmers markets, or you can preorder for pickup from the farms. For information and pricing, visit facebook.com/TycoBFarms.

Bosnian bread

Amer Isovic of Lawrenceville’s Grand Prix Bakery emigrated with his family from the former Yugoslavia in 2000. They opened a bakery in Lawrenceville, where they bake traditional Bosnian breads, such as lepinja, a soft, puffy flatbread that is light, but sturdy enough to hold fillings for a sandwich (much like focaccia). They also bake an Italian-style loaf with a light texture that is perfect for toasting, or for making French toast. And, there’s barbari, a flatbread that Isovic said is perfect for “ripping and dipping” into savory yogurt-based sauces or hummus. These and other offerings are available at the bakery’s booth at the market. While there, you might want to make time to discuss where to purchase cevapi, the Bosnian sausages that traditionally are served with these breads.

All breads are $4 per loaf. Available at the Snellville Farmers Market, Buford Highway Farmers Market, Euro Gourmet Foods and Nam Dae Mun in Lawrenceville, as well as at Grand Prix Bakery, 377 W. Pike St. in Lawrenceville. Information: facebook.com/GrandPrixBakery

Honey

When Edward Sezenov moved to Snellville in 1996, he pursued a new hobby, apiculture, the care and management of bees. Since 2010, he’s been bringing his honey and related products to the Snellville Farmers Market. Customers stopping by his booth rave about his jalapeno honey, which he said gives you a little kick from the jalapeno about 2 seconds after you start eating it. He recommends it on toast with cream cheese. We tried the ginger honey, which also has a little kick from its infusion with fresh ginger. And, we fell in love with his beautifully decorated honey jars, painted with gold trim and sweet little honey bees, in a style that must be reminiscent of his native Romania. They would make the perfect hostess gift.

Prices range from $3 for a 2-ounce honey bear to $9 for 8 ounces and $24 for a jar of honey with honeycomb. Available at the Snellville and Lilburn farmers markets. Information: facebook.com/snellvillehoney1 and snellvillehoney.weebly.com

