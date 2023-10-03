Atlanta Braves’ postseason menu includes chicken and doughnut sandwich, 28-ounce meatball

As the Atlanta Braves prepare for their postseason games that begin this Saturday, fans have a chance to indulge in new playoff menu items while cheering on the No. 1 team in baseball.

“The team has such an elevated approach to baseball, so we like to do that with the food,” said executive chef Louis Martorano. “Food only comes through if you cook with passion, so we think we did that for sure.”

This is Martorano’s first full season with the Braves and his second playoff series since joining the organization last July.

New food and drink items from the team’s food and beverage partner, Delaware North, include:

The Brushback: A half-pound of beef brisket, smoked for 12 hours in the outfield, topped with melted provolone cheese, caramelized sweet onions and savory mushrooms, spicy jalapenos, on a toasted hoagie with au jus on the side. Served with Atlanta lemon pepper kettle chips. Available at The Carvery near section 111.

The Fowl Pole: Trio of fried and skewered sweet tea-brined chicken thighs. Served with Carolina mustard sauce and Coca-Cola barbecue. Available at Coops Championship Chicken near sections 138 and 320.

Sweet Grounder: Charbroiled sweet Italian sausage smothered with provolone cheese, roasted red peppers, tobacco onions and garlic aioli on a soft roll. Available at the concession stand 1871 Grille near section 141.

Whole ‘Nother Ball Game: All-beef Italian meatball braised in San Marzano pomodoro sauce for two hours, topped with fresh mozzarella cheese and sauce nuzzled in a glove-inspired bread bowl lightly brushed with basil pesto sauce and extra virgin olive oil. Available at 1871 Grille near section 113.

Chicken ain’t nothing but a bird Blue: Double-stack fried wet lemon pepper free-range chicken breast sandwiched between three glazed doughnuts and Southern pickled green tomatoes finished with peach bourbon coulis and powdered sugar. Available at 1871 Grille near sections 215 and 239.

Blue it Bayou: Svedka vodka, blue curacua, grapefruit juice, pineapple wedge. Available near section 108.

Left Field Lemonade: Lit vodka, lemonade, lemon wheel. Available near section 144.

Sweet Georgia Peach Smash: Coopers Craft Whiskey, lemon juice, simple syrup, sliced peach, seltzer water. Available near section 216.

Mashing Margarita: El Jimador Silver Tequila, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, lime wheel. Available near section 238.

Martorano said he is most proud of the Whole ‘Nother Ball Game, basically a baseball glove made out of pizza crust with a 28-ounce meatball inside that he likened to a “deconstructed meatball pizza.” Additionally, the meatball, pizza dough and brisket used in The Brushback are all made in-house, he said.

Though most of the menu features calorically dense items, Martorano also included healthy alternatives like the Fowl Pole.

“Creating fun and talkable items, that’s what really drives (the menu),” said Martorano, who previously worked as an executive chef for several hotels.

He also incorporates both the players’ backgrounds and local items into his menus. The Triple Play, a take on papas rellenas inspired by some of the team’s Latino players, was featured this season. Next season, he plans to add an arepa to the menu.

“You want (players) also to be proud,” he said. “(They) found out about the papas rellenas, so we had to send a few down to the clubhouse because they wanted them down there.”

Producing a playoff menu is different from the regular season menu, Martorano said. The expectations are high to create something that matches how the Braves are playing.

“The Braves having the season that they’re having now, my leaders (and) the Braves, they come and they say ‘Hey, you have to match what we’re doing as a whole team,’” Martorano said. “When you have to play at that level it puts the pressure on everybody, but the sense of accomplishment is fabulous.”

Battery Atlanta, the development just outside the ballpark, also offers a growing list of food and beverage options, including the recently-opened National Anthem at the Omni Hotel, C. Ellet’s Steakhouse, El Super Pan and Superica. Cultivate Food & Coffee and Battle & Brew, a gaming restaurant and bar, are also set to open in the coming months.

