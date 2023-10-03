What to expect at Truist Park and the Battery Atlanta during the MLB postseason

The Braves clinched the National League East less than three weeks ago, wearing neon green-and-silver goggles while they popped champagne in the clubhouse.

The fun-fueled celebration stood out to the organization’s creative team.

“We were like, ‘That’s so cool. I bet that’s an experience our fans want to have,” Braves Vice President and Creative Director Insung Kim told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Now, Braves’ fans can participate in their own celebratory shower. During the playoffs, there will be a booth set up near the Coca-Cola Roxy in The Battery Atlanta with Bubly sparkling water, ponchos, goggles and fake champagne bottles. Fans can opt to “pop” the Bubly or pose with the fake champagne in front of photos of the Braves celebrating their division title.

The booth is one among several special pop-ups and features at Truist Park and the Battery during the postseason.

Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the postseason is a chance for everyone in the Braves’ organization to do what they do every day “but even better.”

“Just like the players have an opportunity to showcase themselves on the field in a new, different way throughout the postseason, all the great talented people here – whether it be chefs or operations or retail or anything else – also get an opportunity to get what they do put on a bigger stage,” Schiller said.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the postseason highlights for fans in and around Truist Park:

Retail

The Braves are selling plenty of postseason-themed merchandise in their team stores – from gray hats honoring the NL East championship to navy shirts with the MLB and Braves’ logo that say “Take October.” New merchandise will be unveiled throughout the postseason, said Braves’ Senior Director of Retail Operations Lisa Williams.

The Braves are opening a new store on the Battery near the Coca-Cola Roxy at 10 a.m. Saturday. Williams said hours may change depending on game times, and fans can stay up to date by keeping up with @bravesretail on Instagram and Twitter.

Entertainment at the Battery

The party will start well before fans enter Truist Park on Saturday and Monday. The Battery will have two stages: one featuring the Braves’ house band, Party Nation, and another with a DJ and video screens located on Battery Avenue.

Geoffrey Schmidt, Braves’ Senior Director of Entertainment & Events, said there will be other live entertainment throughout the Battery, like the Braves’ Heavy Hitters drumline and mascots.

“Living statues, stilt walkers, you name it – it’s going to be out there to energize our fans before they step in,” Schmidt said.

Power Alley also will be turned into Play Ball Alley, Schmidt said, where children 14 and under can take batting practice and have an opportunity to win prizes.

There will be photo opportunities, too – like the faux champagne celebration and a giant pennant honoring the NL East title, which will be located outside the clubhouse store.

Inside the ballpark

Schmidt said fans should take their seats early for Game 1 of the NLDS, as there will be a special video presentation honoring the Braves’ historic season. The Braves’ video team also produced more content to play during the game, Schmidt said, and there will be exciting music as well.

Truist Park also will serve a variety of new food, including a chicken thigh skewer called “the foul pole” and “it’s a whole new ballgame,” a deconstructed meatball pizza.

On the road

The Braves also will host a red-carpet sendoff at Truist Park as the team hits the road. The first is planned for Oct. 10, when the Braves will depart for either Miami or Philadelphia.

“We want (fans) to bring signs, get the energy, pump it up because we want the team to know how much support is here in Atlanta when they’re on the road,” Schmidt said.

Fans also can attend Braves’ watch parties at the Battery while the team is on the road.

The Braves’ postseason starts with Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Saturday, with game times to be announced later this week.