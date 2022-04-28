A conversation with ‘Master’ star Zoe Renee

This week, we’ll hear from Georgia-raised rising star Zoe Renee, featured in the recent horror film “Master.”
In the recent psychological thriller “Master,” horror becomes a powerful vehicle to express how centuries of racism have infected an elite Northeastern college campus.“Master” continues a tradition established with Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out,” which also used the horror genre to intensify the sense of isolation and terror a Black photographer begins to feel while staying at his white girlfriend’s remote upstate New York family home. Rising star Zoe Renee, raised in Fayetteville, Georgia, brings a complex blend of vulnerability and defiance to her starring role as Jasmine Moore, a freshman who is one of just eight Black students on the predominately white Ancaster College campus that serves as “Master’s” eerie set piece. Felicia Feaster recently spoke with Renee about the film and she’ll bring us that conversation. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Payton is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Spotted beauty Payton is one of a kind, 3 years old and has a friendly, gentle temperament. A LifeLine volunteer shared that Payton is patient, has low to medium energy and is great on the leash. She likes treats and responds well to direction. Come see if this sweet pup is the right fit for you. You can meet her at the DeKalb County Animal Shelter at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
Podcast: Behind the powerful Carlos Museum exhibit ‘And I Must Scream’
Podcast: The future of Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre
Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’
Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue
Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in his basement
Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts
Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021
Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene
Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years
Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage
About the Author