A conversation with ‘Master’ star Zoe Renee

In the recent psychological thriller “Master,” horror becomes a powerful vehicle to express how centuries of racism have infected an elite Northeastern college campus.“Master” continues a tradition established with Jordan Peele’s groundbreaking 2017 psychological horror film “Get Out,” which also used the horror genre to intensify the sense of isolation and terror a Black photographer begins to feel while staying at his white girlfriend’s remote upstate New York family home. Rising star Zoe Renee, raised in Fayetteville, Georgia, brings a complex blend of vulnerability and defiance to her starring role as Jasmine Moore, a freshman who is one of just eight Black students on the predominately white Ancaster College campus that serves as “Master’s” eerie set piece. Felicia Feaster recently spoke with Renee about the film and she’ll bring us that conversation. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.