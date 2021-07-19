ajc logo

Kitchen Curious

A Turkish vegetable roasting tray, known as a kozmatik, is a thin, shallow metal bowl with slits cut into the bottom. The tray fits on the grate of a gas stovetop, and offers an easy way to char vegetables without lighting up a grill or heating the oven. (Courtesy of Milk Street)
RECIPE: Turkish cookware makes for flavor-filled baba ghanoush
Blistered Shishitos with Furikake Ranch and Crispy Quinoa. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com
RECIPE: Blistered shishitos with Hawaiian flair
Potato, Kale and Egg Bake adapted from a recipe by Deborah Madison. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)
RECIPE: Humble potatoes and kale combine for rich picnic dish
You can find the key ingredient for marinated kohlrabi at places such as Buford Highway Farmers Market. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)
RECIPE: Give kohlrabi a Mediterranean makeover
Open-Face Tuna Tacos can be prepared quickly. (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)
RECIPE: Open-face tuna tacos are easy summertime appetizer
Butter lettuce stars in a simple salad. Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com
RECIPE: Broccoli and butterhead lettuce make for easy, artful soup and salad
Fresh Strawberry Bars adapted from "Toaster Oven Takeover" by Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore (Simon & Schuster, 2021). (Ligaya Figueras / ligaya.figueras@ajc.com)
RECIPE: Strawberry bars are sweet spring sensation
