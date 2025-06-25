As we head into the dog days of summer, it’s time for low-heat and no-heat cooking. The trouble is, I am not satisfied with high-fat charcuterie and cheese, and a simple salad doesn’t seem filling enough. Even with the hot temps, I want a proper meal. My solution is a Vietnamese noodle bowl. It’s essentially a hearty vegetable-packed salad with protein and noodles. Using rotisserie chicken keeps the oven off, and the rest of the recipe is mostly knife work.

Selecting the noodles can be confusing because of language differences, varying store inventories and multiple cuisines with similar ingredients.

My trusted source for all things Vietnamese is Andrea Nguyen, an award-winning Vietnamese American cookbook author, food writer and author of the popular website Viet World Kitchen. She calls this dish “bun salad” and suggests using a thin rice vermicelli, known as bun, which is slightly larger than angel hair pasta.