As we reach the end of June, we find ourselves in peak rosé season.
We no longer have to bust the myth that all pink wines are sweet, but it’s still worth discussing how rosé is produced and which grapes are used to make it.
We recently overheard a conversation at a wine bar in which the customer was surprised that the pink wine in their glass was made from pinot noir grapes; the patron knew pinot noir only as a red wine.
The bartender explained that rosé mostly is made from red grapes, with only brief maceration (skin contact). The longer the skin contact, the deeper the color and structure of the wine.
And that, in a nutshell, is how most rosé is made.
In Provence, where nearly 90% of wine production is rosé, the wines predominantly are made from blends — mostly red grapes such as grenache, cinsault and mourvèdre, as well as white grapes, including vermentino and clairette, which add even more lightness to the style.
However, while we love those wines of Provence, after tasting many rosés from the 2024 vintage, some of the standouts were made only from pinot noir grapes.
Pinot noir does a lot of heavy lifting in the world of wine. It is used to make popular light red wines in several acclaimed regions, from Burgundy, France, to Oregon’s Willamette Valley and all the way down in Victoria, Australia.
As one of the three primary grapes permitted to be used in Champagne, it also is at the core of arguably the world’s finest sparkling wines.
And it turns out that pinot noir also makes a truly incredible rosé.
Here are three of our favorites that are worth sipping this summer.
Seehof rosé pinot noir 2024
This fifth-generation wine estate is located in Rheinhessen, where limestone is the predominant soil type, rather than the slate soils so often connected with Germany’s more famous wine regions, such as Mosel. This wine delivers a tingly acidity — a sensation much like eating peach Pop Rocks candy — followed by a refreshing surge of clean minerality. Dry and immensely versatile, this wine would be perfect for your next picnic.
Cep Vineyards Hopkins Ranch rosé of pinot noir 2024
Made by the soulful, talented people behind Peay Vineyards, this rosé comes from the same area of Sonoma where cool-climate vineyards produce their elegant reds. Tastes resembling dried raspberry, watermelon and a twist of Meyer lemon lead to a subtle, creamy finish.
Gueneau Sancerre rosé Chavignolet 2024
While the Sancerre region produces more white wine than anything else, pinot noir also is grown in the region and is used to make earthy, lightweight reds, as well as an elegant, mineral-forward rosé. This bottling from winemaker Elisa Gueneau is an exceptional example, loaded with tastes reminiscent of tart strawberry and grapefruit zest, finishing with a chalky mineral note that echoes the calcareous clay soils of the area.
