Five Atlanta bars serving pure, potent, perfect classic martinis

Celebrate this timeless cocktail from Decatur to West Midtown.
The Colonnade’s classic gin martini has its own style. (Courtesy of Mia Yakel)
By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

There is something glamorous and timeless about a martini. Always stiff and served in a remarkably chilled glass, it can make a drinker feel instantly sophisticated.

Bolstered by Hollywood starlets and dashing leading men sipping the frigid yet simple concoction in the triangular glass, a martini is iconic.

Although a classic martini is made with just a few ingredients — gin, vermouth, and an olive or lemon twist — there are endless possibilities. And plenty of opinions.

“Shaken, not stirred” is the oft-quoted preference of James Bond, Ian Fleming’s fictional British secret agent. Order one this way and you will catch an earful about bruising gin. Want it on ice? Someone will tell you it should only be served up. Prefer an olive? You get a take on a proper lemon twist. Tell an origin story and you will be corrected. Even the source of a martini’s name is debated.

No drink is as emblematic and has such complex ambiguity as the martini. Decoding it only takes sipping and knowing what you like. While it has many variations, the martini has no season. It’s always in style.

Here are five recommendations for standout martini experiences in Atlanta.

Martinis from the Colonnade on Cheshire Bridge Road. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC

The Colonnade

Some come for the fried chicken and the Southern charm, others come for the martinis. Stiff, sizeable and shockingly cold, they are ordered by a steady stream of diners awaiting a table in the nearly 100-year-old establishment.

Barkeeps know their way around this drink and are ready for whatever combination you request. Watch as a vodka, two-olive, extra-dry is stirred alongside a gin, 50-50, with a lemon twist and presented at the same time. They have it down to an art form.

1879 Cheshire Bridge Road NE, Atlanta. 404-874-5642, thecolonnadeatl.com.

The Kimball House martini comes with house-cured olives and a lemon twist. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC

Kimball House

The circa 1891 train depot that houses Kimball House’s acclaimed cocktail bar was built around the time of the martini’s inception.

Michelin Guide Atlanta 2024 Exceptional Cocktails Award winner Miles Macquarrie names his martini after its home. The Kimball House begins with local Murrell’s Row GinGin, French vermouth and house-made bitters. Garnished with a lemon twist and house-cured Castelvetrano olives, it is served in vintage glassware, connecting the drinker to a bygone era and elevating each sip into a moment of refinement.

303 E. Howard Ave., Decatur. 404-378-3602, kimball-house.com.

Highland Tap

The Virginia-Highland underground bar is an escape from time and place. Hit the cool cellar known by locals as the “steak basement” for crisp martinis served with a sidecar of gin or vodka to pour in when your glass is getting low. The jukebox is filled with classics. Your cellphone might not get service, but after a few sips, you won’t care.

1026 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-875-3673, facebook.com/highlandtap.

Lucky Star's clarified cold-brew martini looks deceptively like a classic martini. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

icon to expand image

Credit: Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

Lucky Star

Fairly new, Westside’s Lucky Star is a drink parlor that pushes the boundaries of creative cocktails. Beverage director Kirk Gibson hit the nail on the head of the cultural zeitgeist with his take on Atlanta’s favorite drink: the espresso martini.

His version looks like a classic cold martini. It is made with cold-brew coffee vodka, crème de cacao and a distilled long pepper that imparts cinnamon aromas, all of which are clarified to appear crystal clear. It’s like an April Fool’s version of the classic in the best way.

1055 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 678-994-6016, luckystaratl.com.

Little Sparrow serves a tiny version of a martini for when you have a little hankering. (Courtesy of Hannah Kik)

Credit: Courtesy of Hannah Kik

icon to expand image

Credit: Courtesy of Hannah Kik

Little Sparrow

Tiny things are adorable. Little Sparrow’s Le Petit Martini is snack-sized in the cutest mini martini vessel. The three-sip wonder scratches your classic cocktail itch.

Available with gin or vodka, this version is diluted with mineral water then kept in the freezer for an ice-cold refresher. In this form, you could truly have a Don Draper-style three-martini lunch.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252, littlesparrowatl.com.

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

