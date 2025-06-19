824 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta. 678-974-2093, 26thai.com

Agora Midtown

You can find a variety of Turkish and Greek dishes at this restaurant, which offers brunch, lunch and dinner. Menu items include shakshuka, avocado toast with za’atar, spanakopita, kabobs and lamb gyro.

92 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 404-253-2997, agoracuisine.com

Alici Oyster Bar

Pat Pascarella opened this restaurant to feature the cuisine of Campania, a region in southwest Italy. It offers a seafood-focused menu, with oysters, crudo and such entrees as roasted whole shrimp, striped bass and Maine lobster roll. Read the AJC’s full review.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1000, alicioysterbar.com

Atwoods Pizza Cafe

This shop in the historic Biltmore’s basement offers a menu of Neopolitan-inspired pizzas, appetizers, salads and pastas.

817 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-748-9577, atwoodspizzacafe.com

Bab’s Midtown

Open for more than two decades, this restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch. The menu rotates daily and features a mix of soups, casseroles, coffee and cocktails. Grab a seat on the patio and ask owner Randy Adler for dish recommendations.

814 Juniper St., Atlanta. 404-541-0888, babsmidtown.com

Blackjack Bar Tapas

This tapas and cocktail bar from the 26 Thai team features street food from Thailand, Japan and Korea, as well as creative cocktails and a selection of beers from Japan, Hong Kong and Korea.

1080 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-748-9675, blackjackbartapas.com

Bon Ton

Try a taste of Cajun-Vietnamese fusion at this cocktail bar and restaurant, which offers such options as boiled and fried seafood, po’boys, spicy jicama and papaya salad, banh mi, Buford Highway hot fried proteins, and ample drink options.

674 Myrtle St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-6177, bontonatl.com

Brasserie Margot

This swanky restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta serves cocktails along with such menu items as steak tartare, mussels vol-au-vent, swordfish au poivre and boeuf bourguignon. Read the AJC’s full review.

75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, brasseriemargot.com

The Collective Food Hall at Coda

This food hall offers several dining destinations, including Aviva by Kameel, a Mediterranean restaurant that offers such entrees as chicken shawarma, falafel, salmon and rosemary chicken; Humble Mumble, a sandwich shop whose dishes include Aquemini (hot smoked salmon, farm egg salad, tomato and pickled onion); and Poke Burri, which serves poke bowls and Japanese-inspired burritos and nachos.

756 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. codatechsquare.com/the-collective-food-hall

Colony Square

Colony Square is home to food hall Politan Row, the Spanish tapas chain Boqueria, Persian restaurant Rumi’s Kitchen and gastropub Holeman & Finch.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. colonysquare.com

Cypress Street Pint & Plate

When the weather turns nice, head to Cypress Street and enjoy its patio and list of wines and cocktails. Food offerings include shareable snacks, burgers, salads and sandwiches.

817 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-815-9243, cypressatl.com

The Consulate Restaurant

The menu at this spot near the Midtown MARTA station includes a rotating section of global cuisine that changes nations every three months. The rest of the menu features such international entrees as kaukau shrimp from Papua New Guinea, lamb tibs from Ethiopia and black truffle bulgogi from Korea.

10 10th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-254-5780, theconsulateatlanta.com

Divan Restaurant & Bar

Dine on Mediterranean and Persian cuisine at this spot, which moved from Buckhead to “The Castle” several years ago. You can find such dishes as roasted carrots and labneh, kabobs, lamb shank and pistachio-crusted sea bass.

87 15th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3989, divanatlanta.com

Ecco

This European-style eatery, which also has locations in Buckhead and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, offers cheese and charcuterie, tapas, salads, pasta and mains that include oven-roasted redfish. Cocktails include spritzes and classic drinks.

40 7th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-347-9555, ecco-atlanta.com

El Valle

Head to this stylish restaurant for Mexican and Latin American wines and an expansive list of cocktails, as well as dishes that include halibut ceviche, tacos, braised wagyu short rib with black garlic mole and branzino wrapped in hoja santa leaf. Read the AJC’s full review.

800 Peachtree St., Atlanta. 678-974-5356, valleatl.com

El Viñedo Local

This restaurant, whose name translates to “the local vineyard,” offers a selection of South American wines curated by Robert Kaster in a relaxed setting along Peachtree Street. Enjoy Uruguayan chef Bruno Vergara’s hearty South American-inspired dishes in the afternoon and evening.

730 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-596-8239, elvinedolocal.com

The Greedy Bunch

Find a menu of Gambian and American dishes available until late at this restaurant, including domoda over rice, dibi (grilled lamb), jollof rice, loaded fries, shawarma wraps and plantains.

420 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-300-9339, thegreedybunch.com

Larakin

Snag a seat on the intimate patio and order a glass of wine from the rotating chalkboard menu or opt for a bottle to split. Tinned-fish fanatics can peruse the extensive menu and make it a meal with add-ons such as peppers and baguettes. Larakin also runs wine and omakase pop-ups.

208 12th St. NE, Atlanta. larakinwineandcoffee.com

La Santa Tacos & Bar

This restaurant, designed to feel like Mexico City, has an extensive list of cocktails and Mexican street food offerings, including tortas, tostadas, sopa de pollo, and tacos with such fillings as pollo asado, barbacoa, lengua and chuleta ahumada (smoked pork chop, grilled cacti and onions).

905 Juniper St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1304, lasantaatl.com

Lazy Betty

Ronald Hsu and Aaron Phillips’ Michelin-starred restaurant is known for its creative tasting menus, including two available exclusively in the dining room, and one rotating four-course menu tailored to the bar and lounge.

999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com

LowCountry Steak

Chef G. Garvin’s menu offers Southern-inspired dishes, such as deviled eggs, fried lobster bites, steaks, and shrimp and stone-ground grits.

1010 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 770-213-0830, lowcountry-restaurants.com/midtown-atlanta

Lyla Lila

Diners will find Southern European cuisine at this spot across the street from the Fox Theatre. Chef Craig Richards’ menu includes pastas, roast chicken, scallops, rack of lamb and charred okra.

693 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-2637, lylalilaatl.com

Nagomiya

Head to this izakaya (a type of Japanese pub) for snacks served alongside drinks, which include cocktails, Japanese beer, wine and sake. The food menu includes sushi rolls, ramen, rice bowls, udon and shareable snacks.

1010 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-975-3851, nagomiyaatlanta.com

Nan Thai Fine Dining

This is the oldest of the Niyomkul family’s restaurants, which have been Atlanta dining staples for decades, serving Thai cuisine in an elegant setting. Chef Nan Niyomkul’s signature dishes include crispy whole red snapper with three-flavored chile sauce and lobster pad thai.

1350 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-870-9933, nanfinedining.com

Mary Mac’s

For a glimpse into Atlanta’s past, head to Mary Mac’s, a tea room that’s been serving the city since the 1940s. Although it has faced challenges in recent years, the restaurant continues to persevere, with a menu that specializes in Southern classics and meat-and-three meals.

224 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1800, marymacs.com

Mellow Mushroom

This pizza chain with a psychedelic logo has been around since 1974. At the Midtown Promenade location, you can dine on pizza, salads, calzones, hoagies and appetizers.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-874-2291, mellowmushroom.com

Pasta da Pulcinella

Diners at this spot will find Italian food in a cozy, renovated 1920s bungalow. The restaurant has been around since 1994 with a menu of flatbreads, salads and such specialties as ravioli, chicken cannelloni and chicken parmigiana.

1123 Peachtree Walk NE, Atlanta. 404-876-1114, pastadapulcinella.com

Papi’s Cuban & Caribbean Grill

The flagship location of this chain, around since 2003, offers a tour of Cuban cuisine, including a sampler with papa rellena, croquettes de jamon and yuca fries, Cuban sandwiches, and lechon asado, a pulled-pork dish marinated 24 hours and slow-roasted overnight.

216 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta. 404-607-1525, papisgrill.com

South City Kitchen

Enjoy Southern food for brunch, lunch or dinner at this restaurant, which serves a menu that includes fried green tomatoes, pan-fried chicken livers, brisket Benedict, wagyu beef cheek, soups and salads.

1144 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-7358, southcitykitchen.com/locations

T’s Brunch Bar

Owner Teneshia Murray is a brunch expert, and her Midtown eatery offers all-day Southern-inspired breakfast dishes, including lobster and grits, stuffed French toast, biscuits and oxtail gravy, and bottomless mimosas.

921 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-835-2151, tsbrunchbaratl.com

The Sparrow

At this tavern, you’ll find influences from across Asia, with an emphasis on Sichuan and Chinese-American dishes. There are plenty of options for spice lovers, including Hunan chicken and hot pot, as well as such impressive dishes as Peking duck.

950 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-748-9061, thesparrowatl.com

The Steamhouse Lounge

This casual bar and seafood spot on the corner of 11th and West Peachtree streets offers oysters, stuffed shrimp, fried catfish, fish and chips, Lowcountry boil and other seafood entrees.

1051 W. Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-233-7980, steamhouselounge.com/index.html

Xi’an Gourmet House

This location, an offshoot of the Duluth original, made it into the Atlanta Michelin Guide as a recommended restaurant. The menu includes hand-pulled noodles, cold-skin noodles, cucumber salad and lamb paomo soup.

955 Spring St. NW, Atlanta. 404-228-4995, xiangourmethouse.kwickmenu.com

Zocalo

A fixture in Midtown since 1995, this Mexican restaurant has a large menu that includes margaritas, tacos, flautas, enchiladas, tortas and fajitas.

187 10th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-249-7576, eatzocalo.com

Find a comprehensive list of Midtown restaurants at ajc.com/food-and-dining and read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.