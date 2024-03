Schedule for ACC, SEC basketball tournaments and Selection Sunday

Tuesday

Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2 p.m., ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 N.C. State vs. No 15 Louisville, 4:30 p.m., ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Miami, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Second Round

Wednesday

Game 4: No. 8 Virginia Tech vs. No. 9 Florida State, Noon, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: No. 5 Wake Forest vs. Game 1 Winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Syracuse vs. Game 2 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 7: No. 6 Clemson vs. Game 3 Winner, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals

Thursday

Game 8: No. 1 North Carolina vs. Game 4 Winner, Noon, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 4 Pittsburgh vs. Game 5 Winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 2 Duke vs. Game 6 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: No. 3 Virginia vs. Game 7 Winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals

Friday

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2

Championship

Saturday

Game 14: Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

2024 SEC men’s basketball tournament schedule

All games played at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

First round

Wednesday

Game 1: No. 12 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vanderbilt, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 2: No. 11 Georgia vs. No. 14 Missouri, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Second round

Thursday

Game 3: No. 8 LSU vs. No. 9 Mississippi State, 1 p.m., SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 South Carolina vs. Game 1 winner, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Ole Miss, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Florida vs. Game 2 winner, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Quarterfinals

Friday

Game 8: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Auburn vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m., SEC Network

Game 11: No. 3 Alabama vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m., SEC Network

Semifinals

Saturday

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Championship

Sunday

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 1 p.m., ESPN

Selection Sunday

The release of the 68-team field for the 2024 NCAA men’s tournament will be Sunday at 6 p.m. It will air on CBS following the conclusion of the Big Ten championship game.