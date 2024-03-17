Nation & World News

Houston lands No. 1 seed in South Region that also features Marquette, Kentucky and Duke

Houston claimed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, but will have to navigate the likes of Duke, Kentucky and Marquette in the South Region if the Cougars are able to make their first Final Four since 2021
Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Houston won 82-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston forward Ja'Vier Francis dunks the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Houston won 82-59. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By TIM BOOTH – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

Houston has a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year, but will have to navigate the likes of Duke, Kentucky and Marquette in the South Region if the Cougars are able to make their first Final Four since 2021.

The Cougars (30-4) were rewarded on Sunday after winning the Big 12 regular-season title and reached the conference tournament title game before losing to Iowa State. They will face No. 16 seed Longwood, the Big South champion, in Memphis, Tennessee, in the first round on Thursday.

Houston is be a No. 1 seed for the third time in school history, joining the 1983 team that reached the national championship game and last season when the Cougars were bounced by Miami in the Sweet 16. Should the Cougars advance past the first weekend — a Longwood win would bring a matchup with either Nebraska or Texas A&M — they’ll only need to head up Interstate 45 to Dallas for the regional.

The South Region also features No. 2 seed Marquette, who will get standout Tyler Kolek back after he missed the Big East Tournament due to an oblique injury. The Golden Eagles (25-9) reached the Big East title game before falling to UConn.

Kentucky (23-9) is the No. 3 seed in the region and will open against No. 14 seed Oakland. Duke (24-8) rounds out the top-four seeds in the region and will face No. 13 seed Vermont in the first round in Brooklyn, New York on Friday.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

Houston guard Jamal Shead (1) shoots under pressure from Texas Tech guard Chance McMillian (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Marquette coach Shaka Smart reacts during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Providence in the semifinals of the Big East men's tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in New York. Marquette won 79-68. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Kentucky head caoch John Calipari walks on the sideline in the final seconds of the Wildcats' loss to Texas A&M in an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament Friday, March 15, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Duke players center Ryan Young (15) forward TJ Power (12) and Sean Stewart (13) in the closing minute of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in the quarterfinal round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Washington. against North Carolina State won 74-69 to advance to the next round. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: courtesy of Diane Lore

OPINION
A son, a dog and a fentanyl epidemic13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

KEN SUGIURA BLOG
For Matt Olson, trying to duplicate historic season is wrong approach
3h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer/AJC

Democrats fret about Biden’s reelection chances in Georgia
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
6h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Robbery attempt leads to shootout near West Midtown restaurants, police say
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia House, Senate head for homestretch as 2024 session nears its end
9h ago
The Latest
Man accused of killing family members in Pennsylvania facing charges in 2 states
6m ago
Undeterred: Kansas City crowds go to St. Patrick's Day parade, month after violence at...
12m ago
Scheffler goes back-to-back in Players Championship in Sunday thriller at Sawgrass
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Ryker Sixkiller

Stickball: Native American sport gains new attention in Georgia
How Atlanta’s Black influencers are preparing for a potential TikTok ban
Why your allergies are acting up now and how to get relief