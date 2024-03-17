Reigning NCAA champ UConn tops the East Region bracket as the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness

Nation & World News

Reigning national champion Connecticut is the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and headlining the East Region bracket
UConn head coach Dan Hurley, center, talks to guard Tristen Newton (2) as he comes to the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UConn head coach Dan Hurley, center, talks to guard Tristen Newton (2) as he comes to the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Marquette in the championship of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By AARON BEARD – Associated Press
16 minutes ago

Connecticut opened the season with uncertainty about how well the Huskies would replace major pieces from last year's run to the national championship.

Any questions have been answered.

The second-ranked Huskies (31-3) entered the NCAA Tournament as the overall No. 1 seed, headlining the East Region bracket that runs close to home. And they've spent long stretches of this season looking like a runaway train in overpowering opponents and chasing college basketball's first repeat title in 17 years.

They'll start with their first top regional seed since a Final Four run in 2009 and a sixth time overall. The five-time champions open play Friday against 16th-seeded Stetson in Brooklyn, New York.

UConn headlines a bracket that features seventh-ranked Iowa State as the 2-seed, No. 13 Illinois as the 3 and No. 12 Auburn as the 4. That's a stiff challenge considering the Cyclones (Big 12), Illini (Big Ten) and Tigers (Southeastern Conference) all won their league tournaments this week.

"I know we've never gotten a No. 1 overall seed in program history," coach Dan Hurley said after the Huskies won their first Big East Tournament title since 2011 on Saturday night, "so this is a group that seems to be making history in a place that it's hard to make history."

Hurley's analysis went a step further, adding that UConn has “clearly been the best program in the country this year.”

It's hard to argue otherwise.

UConn leads the country in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency rankings entering Sunday’s final pre-tournament games, averaging 126.6 points per 100 possessions for the best output since 2018 champ Villanova (127.8). The Huskies also rank in adjusted defensive efficiency (94.4), joining Arizona and Auburn as the only teams to rank in the top 15 of both categories.

The bracket includes three teams from last year's surprise Final Four quartet, with national runner-up San Diego State as the No. 5 seed and Florida Atlantic checking in as the No. 8.

The rest of the bracket includes BYU as the No. 6 seed, Washington State as the No. 7, Northwestern as the No. 9 and Drake as the No. 10. Duquesne checked in as the 11-seed after winning the Atlantic 10 Tournament, followed by UAB, Yale, Morehead State, South Dakota State and Stetson.

The regionals will be held in Boston, about 85 miles to the southwest of the Huskies’ Storrs campus.

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness

UConn center Donovan Clingan reacts after dunking during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship against Marquette of the Big East Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. UConn won 73-57. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

UConn guard Tristen Newton cuts the net after UConn defeated Marquette in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Big East men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger hoists the trophy after winning an NCAA college basketball game against Houston to win the championship of the Big 12 Conference tournament, Saturday, March 16, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. Iowa State won 69-41. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) celebrates toward forward Marcus Domask (3) as time expires in their victory over Wisconsin of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Auburn guard Denver Jones (12) takes a photo after defeating Florida in an NCAA college basketball game to win the Southeastern Conference tournament Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

