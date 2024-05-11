Milton dominates Cumming West Forsyth

Milton dominated Cumming West Forsyth 17-3 in a Georgia girls lacrosse matchup on May 10.
Milton opened with an 8-0 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth through the first quarter.
The Eagles opened an immense 11-0 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.
Milton pulled to a 15-1 lead heading into the final quarter.
Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.
