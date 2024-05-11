Sports

Milton dominates Cumming West Forsyth

By Sports Bot
32 minutes ago

Milton dominated Cumming West Forsyth 17-3 in a Georgia girls lacrosse matchup on May 10.

Milton opened with an 8-0 advantage over Cumming West Forsyth through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened an immense 11-0 gap over the Wolverines at halftime.

Milton pulled to a 15-1 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

