Boys Football Roundup – November 2, 2023

Alpharetta Denmark scored early and often to roll over Cumming Forsyth Central 35-7 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 2.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Alpharetta Denmark faced off against Suwanee Lambert and Cumming Forsyth Central took on Cumming South Forsyth on Oct. 19 at Cumming Forsyth Central High School.

Chamblee Charter crushes Lithonia

Chamblee Charter rolled past Lithonia for a comfortable 49-14 victory in Georgia high school football on Nov. 2.

Recently on Oct. 20, Chamblee Charter squared off with Lithonia Arabia Mountain in a football game.

Dallas East Paulding darts by Douglasville Alexander

Dallas East Paulding dominated Douglasville Alexander 33-6 at Douglasville Alexander High on Nov. 2 in Georgia football action.

Last season, Douglasville Alexander and Dallas East Paulding faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Dallas East Paulding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Douglasville Alexander faced off against Douglasville South Paulding and Dallas East Paulding took on Douglasville Douglas County on Oct. 20 at Douglasville Douglas County High School.

Hampton Dutchtown pockets slim win over McDonough Ola

Hampton Dutchtown topped McDonough Ola 20-17 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 2.

The start wasn’t the problem for McDonough Ola, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Hampton Dutchtown through the end of the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed McDonough Ola with a 14-13 lead over Hampton Dutchtown heading into the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 20-17 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 20, McDonough Ola faced off against McDonough Union Grove and Hampton Dutchtown took on Locust Grove on Oct. 20 at Locust Grove High School.

Hogansville Callaway prevails over Fairburn Landmark Christian

Hogansville Callaway handled Fairburn Landmark Christian 56-3 in an impressive showing for a Georgia high school football victory on Nov. 2.

Last season, Hogansville Callaway and Fairburn Landmark Christian squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hogansville Callaway faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Fairburn Landmark Christian took on Decatur Towers on Oct. 20 at Fairburn Landmark Christian High School.

Jefferson defense stifles Covington Eastside

Defense dominated as Jefferson pitched a 35-0 shutout of Covington Eastside in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 2.

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 7-0 lead over Covington Eastside.

The Dragons registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Eagles.

Jefferson roared to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Jefferson and Covington Eastside played in a 35-7 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Covington Eastside faced off against Athens Clarke Central and Jefferson took on Loganville on Oct. 20 at Loganville High School.

Manchester allows no points against Butler Taylor County

A suffocating defense helped Manchester handle Butler Taylor County 42-0 in Georgia high school football action on Nov. 2.

The Blue Devils fought to a 22-0 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-0 edge.

Last season, Manchester and Butler Taylor County faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Manchester High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Butler Taylor County faced off against Buena Vista Marion County and Manchester took on Ellaville Schley County on Oct. 20 at Ellaville Schley County High School.

Atlanta McNair comes up short in matchup with McDonough Eagles Landing Christian

McDonough Eagles Landing Christian notched a win against Atlanta McNair 42-26 for a Georgia high school football victory at Atlanta Mcnair High on Nov. 2.

The last time McDonough Eagles Landing Christian and Atlanta McNair played in a 56-12 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, McDonough Eagles Landing Christian squared off with Hogansville Callaway in a football game.

Milledgeville Georgia Military delivers statement win over Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Milledgeville Georgia Military dismissed Jeffersonville Twiggs County by a 35-12 count in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 2.

Last season, Milledgeville Georgia Military and Jeffersonville Twiggs County squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Jeffersonville Twiggs County High School.

Montezuma Macon County bests Buena Vista Marion County

Montezuma Macon County’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Buena Vista Marion County 42-20 during this Georgia football game on Nov. 2.

Last season, Montezuma Macon County and Buena Vista Marion County squared off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Montezuma Macon County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Buena Vista Marion County faced off against Butler Taylor County and Montezuma Macon County took on Cusseta Chattahoochee County on Oct. 20 at Cusseta Chattahoochee County High School.

Roswell Fellowship Christian records thin win against Blairsville Union County

Roswell Fellowship Christian topped Blairsville Union County 28-21 in a tough tilt in Georgia high school football on Nov. 2.

Last season, Roswell Fellowship Christian and Blairsville Union County faced off on Nov. 3, 2022 at Blairsville Union County High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Blairsville Union County squared off with Commerce East Jackson in a football game.

Watkinsville Oconee County scores early, pulls away from Carnesville Franklin County

Watkinsville Oconee County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Carnesville Franklin County 42-7 on Nov. 2 in Georgia football action.

Watkinsville Oconee County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carnesville Franklin County through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 42-0 advantage at halftime over the Lions.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Lions outpointed the Warriors 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Last season, Watkinsville Oconee County and Carnesville Franklin County squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Carnesville Franklin County High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Watkinsville Oconee County faced off against Monroe Area and Carnesville Franklin County took on Dacula Hebron Christian on Oct. 20 at Dacula Hebron Christian Academy.

