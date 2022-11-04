Sweating it out: Manchester edges Butler Taylor County

Mighty close, mighty fine, Manchester wore a victory shine after clipping Butler Taylor County 14-12 during this Georgia football game.
Manchester opened with a 7-0 advantage over Butler Taylor County through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened a small 14-6 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
The Vikings narrowed the gap 6-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.
