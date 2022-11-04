ajc logo
X

Montezuma Macon County gallops past Buena Vista Marion County

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Montezuma Macon County will take its 23-12 victory over Buena Vista Marion County in a Georgia high school football matchup on November 3.

Recently on October 21, Montezuma Macon County squared off with Cusseta Chattahoochee County in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Georgia great Vince Dooley buried in Athens10h ago

Credit: TNS

Weekend Predictions: Victories for Georgia, Falcons
7h ago

Credit: Tony Dejak

Thomson’s Ray Guy, first Pro Football Hall of Fame punter, dies at 72
10h ago

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup
18h ago

Credit: Ken Sugiura

Walk-on Joe Fusile takes advantage of opportunities to make lineup
18h ago

Credit: Chuck Burton

Chase Elliott goes for NASCAR Cup Series title No. 2 on Sunday
4h ago
The Latest

Sweating it out: Manchester edges Butler Taylor County
1h ago
Over and out: Ellaville Schley County punches through Greenville
1h ago
Hogansville Callaway outlasts Fairburn Landmark Christian
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Corey Tatum

Eight questions with Brad Nitz, WSB-TV’s new chief meteorologist
15h ago
A need for speed? Georgia election results will come quicker this year
14h ago
Chomp and Stomp, IrishFest and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top