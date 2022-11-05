Douglasville Alexander collects victory over Dallas East Paulding

Douglasville Alexander knocked off Dallas East Paulding 48-28 during this Georgia football game.
Douglasville Alexander jumped in front of Dallas East Paulding 27-14 to begin the second quarter.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second quarter.
Douglasville Alexander struck to a 41-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.
