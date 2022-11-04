Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep secures a win over Jeffersonville Twiggs County

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Milledgeville Georgia Military College Prep prevailed over Jeffersonville Twiggs County 47-27 in Georgia high school football on November 3.
The Bulldogs’ offense stormed in front for a 30-0 lead over the Cobras at the intermission.
Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.
The Bulldogs chalked up this decision in spite of the Cobras’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.
