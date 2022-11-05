Watkinsville Oconee County blanks Carnesville Franklin County

Watkinsville Oconee County’s version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Carnesville Franklin County 49-0 on November 4 in Georgia football.
Watkinsville Oconee County opened with a 14-0 advantage over Carnesville Franklin County through the first quarter.
The Warriors registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Lions.
Defense ruled the third quarter as Watkinsville Oconee County and Carnesville Franklin County were both scoreless.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Warriors, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.
