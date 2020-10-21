How the Super 11 players have fared this season

*Terrence Ferguson, Peach County: Ferguson is a four-year starter who continues to improve. He’s playing left tackle for a 4-1 team that is ranked No. 4 in Class 3A and facing a showdown Friday in Cordele against No. 2 Crisp County. Ferguson is playing more on defense this season, giving the Trojans an extra pass rusher at end. A consensus top-50 national recruit, Ferguson remains committed to Alabama.

*Nyland Green, Newton: Green is probably the busiest player in Class 7A. “The only times he comes off the field are when we kick off,” Newton coach Camiel Grant said. Green starts at cornerback and wide receiver. He has lined up at tailback and quarterback. He’s his team’s main punt returner. He’s deep on kickoffs. And, after an injury to the original starter, he’s now the long snapper on punts and field goals.

*Amarius Mims, Bleckley County: It has been business as usual for four-year starter Mims, who has started and finished every game. Bleckley is 5-1 and favored to win Region 3-2A. It would be the Royals' first region title in history, or since 1972 under the banner of Cochran High. Mims, the state’s consensus No. 1 recruit, committed to the University of Georgia last week.

*Smael Mondon, Paulding County: Mondon, a five-star linebacker, played his team’s first two games, both victories, but is likely out for the season with an injury. He had 18 solo tackles and 104 all-purpose yards in limited work. Mondon might return this season. “There is a chance, but if it comes down to a long-term healthy future or a couple of football games, I’d rather choose him having a healthy long career,” Paulding County coach Van Spence said. Mondon has not made his college choice.

*Micah Morris, Camden County: Camden’s lines of scrimmage have been diluted by injury and COVID-19 opt outs, so Morris has moved around, playing some guard, which might be his college position, though he’s projected as a tackle. For similar reasons, he’s also averaged about 20 snaps per game on defense. A top-100 national prospect, Morris remains committed to Georgia.

*Daejon Reynolds, Grayson: Reynolds suffered a meniscus injury days before Grayson’s opener and announced Sept. 10 that it was more severe than originally diagnosed and that he couldn’t play the season. Reynolds had transferred to Grayson after an all-state season at Central Gwinnett, where he had 88 receptions for 1,534 yards and 14 touchdowns as a receiver and had 36 solo tackles and three interceptions as a defensive back. Reynolds remains committed to Florida. “He will be good for UF,” Grayson coach Adam Carter said. “Ahead of schedule. Great kid that will work to be ready to go.”

*Brock Vandagriff, Prince Avenue Christian: Vandagriff, a five-star recruit committed to Georgia, is having the season everyone expected. He’s 109-for-157 passing for 1,674 yards and 19 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for 272 yards and eight scores. He’s thrown only three interceptions, all in the Rabun County game, Prince Avenue’s only loss. Prince Avenue plays No. 1-ranked Athens Academy at home this week in a big Class A Private game.

